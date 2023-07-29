Expand / Collapse search

At least 4 tornadoes hit Chicago's suburbs Friday night

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Kankakee
FOX 32 Chicago

Overnight storms cause power outages, flight cancelations, damage

Flights were canceled, many were without power and one family even had a tree fall on their home as severe storms with strong winds swept through the Chicago area.

JOLIET, Illinois - At least four tornadoes hit Chicago's suburbs on Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornadoes were described by the NWS as:

  • EF-0 near Kankakee
  • EF-1 in Momence
  • EF-1: Far north Minooka to Shorewood to western Joliet
  • EF-0: Central Minooka eastward to the Des Plaines River

Illinois tops the nation with 119 tornadoes reported this year

As the state braces for more storms, Illinois has unfortunately taken the top spot on a list that no one wants to be on.

Before Friday night's storm, there had already been 119 tornadoes reported in Illinois so far this season, making it the state with the highest tornado count in the country. This number is a significant increase of 80 tornadoes compared to last year.

Earlier this month, a series of storms resulted in the confirmation of 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area, leaving communities and residents to deal with the aftermath.