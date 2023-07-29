At least 4 tornadoes hit Chicago's suburbs Friday night

At least four tornadoes hit Chicago's suburbs on Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornadoes were described by the NWS as:

EF-0 near Kankakee

EF-1 in Momence

EF-1: Far north Minooka to Shorewood to western Joliet

EF-0: Central Minooka eastward to the Des Plaines River

Before Friday night's storm, there had already been 119 tornadoes reported in Illinois so far this season, making it the state with the highest tornado count in the country. This number is a significant increase of 80 tornadoes compared to last year.

Earlier this month, a series of storms resulted in the confirmation of 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area, leaving communities and residents to deal with the aftermath.