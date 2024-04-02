32 shot, 7 killed in deadliest weekend of 2024

At least 32 people were shot, seven fatally, in attacks over the weekend, including in two mass shootings in Austin.

Twenty-one were wounded in shootings between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Easter morning. At least eight of those shot were teens, three of them were killed.

It was the city’s deadliest weekend of the year. On the weekend of March 15, 23 people were shot and five killed across the city.

Shootings have been trending down every year for the last four years, but this weekend also had the most people shot on an Easter weekend since 2021, when 34 people were shot, leaving seven dead.

Two people were struck by vehicles, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, police say.

One arrest has been made related to the weekend’s homicides.

Boy, 16, killed in Austin mass shooting

A teen was killed and three wounded in a shooting in Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The group was gathered in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when two people got out of a car and shot at them, Chicago police said. Johnveir Winn-Mckeever, 16, was shot in the head. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were in good condition, police said.

19-year-old woman killed, 4 wounded in Austin

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old woman was killed and four others, including three teenage girls, wounded in a shooting in an Austin business.

The women and teens were inside Poppy’s Chat Room, 5333 W. Madison St., when a group began shooting at them and fled, police said.

Arianna Murphy, 19, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:24 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Monday determined Murphy died of a gunshot wound to the face. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old woman and two other teens, 16 and 19, were struck in the leg and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, police said.

Man dies in shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham

About 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The unidentified man then struck a parked semi-truck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

19-year-old killed in South Shore

Torian Pryor, 19, was in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Man killed in Chatham shooting

Tyrice El Larry, 37, was in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

A 41-year-old man was at home about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street when he was shot multiple times, police said. The man apparently knew the shooter, who fled, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin Garrett, 18, was arrested in connection with the shooting Sunday and now faces a felony count of first-degree murder, police said. He is due in court Tuesday.

Man, 29, slain in Auburn Gresham

Frank A. Guillory III, 29, was in the 800 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham about 9:20 p.m. Friday when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside shot him, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two traffic-related homicides, including a hit-and-run

A man was hit by a car in West Lawn late Sunday night on the Southwest Side and pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles Mills, 56, was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when a red Toyota Camry traveling north at a high rate of speed hit him about 11:45 p.m., witnesses told police.

Mills suffered major trauma to his head and body and was dead at the scene, police said. The Camry didn’t stop, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

An autopsy Monday, however, ruled Mills’ death was the result of the crash, which the medical examiner’s office classified as an accident.

Early Sunday morning, a driver shot at a man and then fatally struck another man with his car while fleeing the scene in Gage Park, police said.

The driver of a black SUV was arguing with a man in his mid-30s on the street just after 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue, when the driver opened fire, police said.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his face and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The driver of the black SUV then struck Edgar Santamaria, 27, who had been standing in the street nearby, police said. Santamaria suffered major head and body injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.