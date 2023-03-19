Mariano's robbery • new mayoral poll shows frontrunner • Shaq's 'Big Chicken' comes to Chicago

A family of four from Chicago is facing charges after allegedly stealing $1,300 of merchandise from a suburban Mariano's; a new mayoral poll came out this week and it shows which candidate is gaining more voter support ahead of the April 4 runoff election; and basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal announces plans to bring his chicken chain restaurant to the Chicago area.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago family charged with stealing items from suburban Mariano's: Four family members from Chicago were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing from a Mariano's grocery story in the suburbs. The suspects allegedly took merchandise, including formula, Red Bull, detergent, cat food and Nexium — totaling about $1,300. They then walked past the registers without paying, prosecutors said.

2. Chicago mayoral poll reveals frontrunner ahead of runoff election: A new poll has shed light on the final two candidates headed for the Chicago mayoral runoff election next month. The poll, which was conducted March 6-9 from a pool of 806 likely Chicago runoff voters, found former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas holds a slim lead over Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

3. Shaq plans to open two 'Big Chicken' restaurants in Cook County: A basketball superstar is bringing his restaurant chain to the Chicago area. Shaquille O’Neal is scheduled to open his first Illinois location for his Big Chicken restaurant.

4. Portillo's in The Colony brings in a 'crazy' amount of money every day, CEO says: Chicago-based chain Portillo's has been bringing in the big bucks since the store first opened in The Colony, Texas in January. During the company's Q4 earnings call CEO Michael Osanloo revealed that the new location in The Colony, which is north of Dallas, has been their number one restaurant in the country since it opened.

5. Cause of death revealed for Polish man found dead in Lake Michigan: The cause of death has been released for Krzysztof Szubert whose body was found in Lake Michigan after he was reported missing from River North late last year. The 21-year-old man from Poland was reported missing after a night out drinking with friends in early December. A few days later his body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach.

6. Baby boy found dead in South Side Chicago home: police: A baby boy was found dead in a home on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Around 6:58 a.m.,1-year-old Rashon West-Young was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7600 block of S. Drexel Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

7. Body pulled from Chicago River in Lincoln Park: A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the city's North Side on Thursday. Around 5:28 p.m., police say the body of a man was recovered from the water in the 2700 block of N. Leavitt St. in Lincoln Park.

8.Dozens of cars smashed outside Amazon facility in Joliet: Dozens of cars were broken into overnight outside an Amazon facility in Joliet. The windows of at least 30 cars were shattered between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Joliet police.

9. Guinness brewery to open in Chicago this summer: Guinness is opening a brewery in Fulton Market later this summer. The company has been renovating a former railroad depot at 901 W. Kinzie St. to make way for their new business.

10. Kennedy Expressway construction: What drivers can expect for the next 3 years: Get ready to see orange, as a years-long construction project will soon begin on the Kennedy Expressway. Two-hundred and seventy-five thousand vehicles pass through the Kennedy Expressway every single day, and city engineers say the roadways are long overdue for repair.