Say goodbye to wind chill alerts • Sky GM shares respect for Weatherspoon • Northern Lights put on show

National Weather Service to eliminate wind chill alerts for Chicago winter

As Chicago braces for the coming winter, changes are in store for how weather warnings will be issued.

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that it will eliminate the use of Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, and Warnings for the upcoming season.

Chicago Sky GM opens up on Teresa Weatherspoon's firing, says relationship with Angel Reese is in 'good spot'

On Wednesday morning, the Chicago Sky broke ground on a new practice facility that will be ready by the end of the 2025 calendar year.

The topic of the day, however, remained why the franchise decided to fire Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season at the helm and a 13-27 record.

Northern lights visible Thursday night across Chicagoland

People in the Chicagoland area were treated to another rare view of the northern lights on Thursday night and early Friday morning, thanks to a favorable forecast.

Clear skies were expected across the region, giving skywatchers a good chance of seeing the aurora borealis. Temperatures were forecast to drop into the 40s in the suburbs and stay in the 50s closer to Chicago, making for a crisp and cool evening.

Human head reportedly found in box on Chicago's West Side, investigation underway: officials

A human head was reportedly found on Chicago's West Side, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.

Chicago police were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of West Taylor Street.

A witness told officers they were on the sidewalk when they discovered a box containing the victim's remains, according to CPD.

Winning $650K Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Cook County

A Cook County convenience store owner is celebrating after selling a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $650,000.

Mayurkumar Patel, who owns the Berwyn Minimart inside the Clark gas station at 1546 Lombard Avenue, said a regular customer told him the news.

Mehdi Medellel | CPD

Chicago fast-food worker charged with murder in killing of 2 at restaurant: police

A Chicago man is accused of shooting and killing two men during an argument at a fast-food restaurant on the city's South Side.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mehdi Medellel, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Ronne L. Watson

Chicago woman struck, killed pedestrian while driving under the influence on Dan Ryan Expressway: ISP

A Chicago woman was arrested this week after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Ronne L. Watson, 47, faces charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to police.

Court docs reveal horrifying details after Indiana couple charged with killing 2 of their kids

New disturbing details in the case against an Indiana couple charged with killing two of their children were revealed on Thursday.

Steven Valle, 31, and Samantha Sebella, 25, were arrested earlier this month following a gruesome investigation that began with a confession and led to the discovery of bone fragments on their Wheatfield property.

New casino in Homewood scheduled to open next month

A new casino in the south suburbs could be ready to open its doors as soon as next month, according to Homewood’s mayor.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is tentatively scheduled to open on Nov. 11, pending final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Video shows violent attack on Cook County correctional officer during routine safety check

The union representing Cook County correctional officers is demanding immediate safety reforms after a probationary officer was attacked by an inmate at the Cook County Department of Corrections.

The violent incident, which occurred on Oct. 6, was captured on surveillance video.

According to Teamsters Local 700, the officer was conducting a routine safety check in a dormitory by himself, following an order from a supervisor who was not present in the building. The union says this violated department protocol, which requires backup for officers in such situations.

