Chicago officer shooting death • Suburban water project • Perfect ACT scores

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Thursday night during a foot chase on the South Side; construction on a massive project to send Lake Michigan water to the southwest suburbs began; and more than 125 Chicago Public Schools students earned a perfect 36 on the ACT.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago cop shot and killed unintentionally by fellow officer during foot chase, police say

Chicago Police Ofc. Krystal Rivera was shot and killed unintentionally by a fellow officer Thursday night during a foot chase on the city’s South Side, according to authorities.

Construction begins on Chicago project to send Lake Michigan water to southwest suburbs

Chicago area officials marked the start of the construction of infrastructure necessary to eventually provide Lake Michigan water to about a quarter of a million residents in six southwest suburban communities.

More than 125 CPS students nailed a perfect ACT score — here’s where they go to school

At least 125 high school students across Chicago Public Schools earned a perfect score on the ACT this year — something fewer than 1% of students pull off nationwide, according to preliminary data shared by CPS.

Illinois lawmakers pass $55B budget with new taxes, no transit or Bears stadium funding

State lawmakers passed the budget for the next fiscal year, meeting their midnight deadline. Leaders worked late into the evening with just minutes to spare last night to pass the $55 billion budget that now goes to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk.

Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 2-month-old boy, police say

A Chicago woman is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 2-month-old boy, police said. Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder involving a strong probability of death or injury, according to Chicago police.

Des Plaines man faces felony charges after firing Glock at passing car, police say

An 18-year-old Des Plaines man is facing felony gun charges after police say he opened fire on a passing vehicle and then fled the scene on foot. Freddie Reynoso, 18, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Des Plaines police.

Jalonie Jenkins arrest: Suspect in Streamwood double homicide found, taken into custody

A man suspected in the fatal stabbings of two young sisters in Streamwood has been taken into custody, according to police. Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested without incident late Sunday night in southwest suburban Downers Grove.

He is being held in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who were found stabbed to death inside a northwest suburban townhome last Wednesday night.

DePaul University soccer player dies at age 20, school says

A member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team died on Monday morning, the school announced. Chase Stegall, a sophomore and Atlanta, Georgia, native, was only 20 years old, according to a statement from DePaul.

Milwaukee woman accused of shooting husband; 'Because I’m just tired'

A Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's north side on May 31. Court records show 61-year-old Doris Winters is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Family of Cook County girl, 11, shot in head while leaving school speaks out

An 11-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while riding in a car last week in Chicago's south suburbs. Willow James was riding home with her father and younger cousin around 3 p.m. on May 28 when a bullet grazed the top of her head, according to Harvey police.

