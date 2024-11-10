Illinois election results • Chicago tent communities grow • Charges filed in murder of CPD officer

Donald Trump won the presidential election Tuesday while many local offices were also up for grabs; tent communities continue to grow along DuSable Lake Shore Drive; and charges have been filed against a convicted felon accused of murdering Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Live Illinois Election Results 2024

Donald Trump won the race against Kamala Harris, clearing 270 electoral votes to be elected the 47th President of the United States.

Locally, Eileen O'Neill Burke secured a victory over Bob Fioretti to become Cook County State's Attorney, replacing Kim Foxx.

Chicago also voted for its first-ever School Board, selecting candidates in eight districts, with two final races being still too close to call.

Tent cities continue to grow along Chicago's lakefront, sparking concerns for residents

DuSable Lake Shore Drive is often praised as one of the most beautiful roadways in the world.

But in recent months, it’s also become a scene of hardship as tent communities of homeless individuals have appeared along the northern part of the city’s lakefront.

Convicted felon fatally shoots Chicago police officer then breaks into home and cuts off ankle monitor: CPD

The Chicago Police Department announced charges Wednesday afternoon in the fatal shooting of a Chicago Police officer on the city’s South Side earlier this week.

Darion C. McMillian, 23, faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder of a police officer, one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of residential burglary, one count of unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun) and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

New details reveal chaotic moments leading up to fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

Authorities released additional information Thursday about the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, shedding light on suspect Darion McMillian's actions and criminal history.

The 23-year-old was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts, including first-degree murder of a police officer. Here's what we know so far.

Illinois woman buys $1M winning lottery ticket while grocery shopping

One trip to the grocery store netted one lucky Illinois woman $1 million after buying a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The woman purchased the winning ticket for the Oct. 20 evening drawing at a Jewel-Osco located at 153 Schiller St., in Elmhurst.

She matched all five numbers to land the $1 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were 2-3-24-25-28.

Body found in Busse Woods near Elk Grove Village, prompting death investigation: police

A body was discovered in Busse Woods near suburban Elk Grove Village, prompting a death investigation by law enforcement, police said.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Higgins Road, about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road, by a motorist, according to Elk Grove Village police.

Disgruntled ex-employee kills two in shooting at Navy Pier, Chicago police say

Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting by a disgruntled ex-employee at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m., on the north side of Navy Pier near an administrative office in a loading dock area.

Police said the former employee went to the loading dock, fired multiple shots and struck two men. The victims, ages 47 and 51, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

'We will not flinch': Pritzker, Johnson react to Trump's election win

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released statements on Wednesday reacting to Donald Trump winning the presidency for a second non-consecutive term.

Trump was victorious in the Electoral College, with Wisconsin clinching it for him. By the Saturday after Election Day, Trump secured 312 electoral votes. It also appears he will win the popular vote, leading by more than four million votes at the time of this writing.

Federal judge overturns Illinois gun ban, citing Second Amendment

A federal judge on Friday overturned Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, leaning on recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that strictly interpret the Second Amendment right to keep and bear firearms.

U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn, of the Southern District of Illinois, issued a permanent injunction he said applies universally, not just to the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. He decided, however, that the injunction would not take effect for 30 days.

Popular baby product nearly causes child's suffocation, prompting warning to parents

A southwest suburban couple is sounding the alarm about a popular children’s product. They say it nearly caused their baby to suffocate. Now, they are sharing their experience to warn other families.

The product is a silicone food bowl for babies and kids made by the company, PandaEar.

It’s even marketed as ‘safe’ for children, but what a suburban mom experienced is something she doesn’t want any other parent to go through.

