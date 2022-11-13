Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies

There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. 8 winning Powerball tickets of up to $150K sold in Illinois over the weekend Check your tickets. At least eight Illinoisans won big in the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball along with adding the game’s "Power Play" feature to win $150,000 each. Five others matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

2. Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California. There were multiple winners throughout the Chicago area.

3. 2022 Illinois Midterm Live Election Results: Pritzker beats Trump-backed Bailey for 2nd term Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, "Are you ready to fight?" in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for "treasonous insurrection" he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of "J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!" he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield.

4. 'Hug your children': Suburban parents mourn teenage son after unexpected death A Crestwood teen who attended high school in Palos Heights died unexpectedly over the weekend – leaving the community in shock. Ryan Plowman, 17, passed away at Comer Children's Hospital on Saturday from complications of mononucleosis.

5. Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker A Chicago man who was freed from prison after 29 years is now back behind bars after a months-long alleged crime spree. Gerald Reed's sentence was commuted last year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He was released from prison, where he was serving a life sentence for a double murder in 1990. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge.

6. 13 Illinois Lottery players win big in historic $2 billion Powerball draw Two Illinois Lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature to win $100,000 each. Eleven players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each. More than 400,000 other prizes were won in Tuesday morning's Powerball drawing.

7. Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry who was discovered dismembered in an alley Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

Judson Taylor | Chicago police

8. Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested roughly half an hour after passed a gun to someone riding in his car who shot a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old bystander in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street, according to Chicago police.

Darreon Thompson | Chicago police

9. Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in line Friday for at least two hours.

10. DuPage County postal carrier stole 117 checks worth $40K, left bins of undelivered mail in woods: prosecutors Bond has been set for a DuPage County postal carrier who allegedly stole 117 checks intended for others on his mail route. Keevon Dockery, 22, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.