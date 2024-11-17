Missing Wisconsin man found dead • IL Lottery player wins $10M • 'Border czar' responds to Pritzker

A man who was reported missing from Wisconsin was found dead following a crash in Rosemont; an Illinois Lottery player bought a scratch-off ticket that won them $10 million; and Donald Trump's pick to be the "border czar" issued a pointed response to Gov. JB Pritzker's recent pledge to keep Illinois a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Ben Oberto: Missing Wisconsin man found dead inside crashed car in Chicago area

Ben Oberto, the New Berlin man originally reported missing on Thursday died following a crash in Rosemont.

The New Berlin Police Department, with help from the Illinois State Police, confirmed that on Friday, Nov. 15, at about 3:40 p.m., troopers found Oberto’s Subaru Impreza overturned in a creek.

ISP said Oberto was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the curve of the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-294 northbound near O'Hare Airport.

Jewel-Osco shopper hits $10 million jackpot on Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player has plenty to celebrate this Thanksgiving after claiming a massive win on a scratch-off ticket.

The winning $10 million ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco store in Countryside, located at 5545 South Brainard Ave., lottery officials said Friday.

Trump's ICE chief to Pritzker: 'Game on' in immigration policy clash, vows enforcement

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the "border czar" has issued a pointed response to Gov. JB Pritzker's recent pledge to keep Illinois a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, suggesting the state’s policies will not deter ICE enforcement.

In an interview on conservative Charlie Kirk's podcast, Tom Homan responded to Pritzker’s statement, in which the governor declared, "If you come for my people, you come through me."

Harlem Irving Plaza crash: Person drives off parking garage roof at suburban mall

A person drove off the parking garage roof at a suburban shopping mall Monday afternoon.

Norridge police responded to the Harlem Irving Plaza in the 4000 block of Octavia around 12:28 p.m. after the driver crashed through a parking garage’s guardrail.

Mount Prospect man charged after body of ex-girlfriend found in Busse Woods

A 26-year-old Mount Prospect man has been charged in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was discovered in the Busse Woods Forest Preserve over the weekend.

Juan Pio Toto faces one felony count of concealment of a death following an investigation that began after the body of 23-year-old Atalia Pucheta Martinez was found in the suburban Elk Grove Village woods on Nov. 9. Police say Martinez had been reported missing that same day.

State agency warns Mayor Henyard in letter that Dolton police chief not legally qualified to serve

The state agency that regulates local law enforcement in Illinois says Mayor Tiffany Henyard's handpicked police chief is not legally qualified to run the department or serve as an officer.

FOX 32 Chicago obtained a letter sent Friday by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to Henyard about her appointment of Ronald Burge Sr. as Dolton police chief.

Xavier Arevalo

West Chicago murders: 17-year-old allegedly shot two men to death during robbery

A 17-year-old from West Chicago was arrested over the weekend and charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of two men.

Xavier Arevalo faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, prosecutors said.

Emma Baum (left), Ja’Niyah McMichael (right)

Pregnant Gary woman disappears near location of teen’s earlier missing case: police

Police are searching for a teenage girl and a 25-year-old pregnant woman who both disappeared from Gary, Indiana in recent months.

Emma Baum, 25, was nine months pregnant when she was last seen on Oct. 10 in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street, according to Gary police. Since her disappearance, authorities say Baum may have given birth.

School bus with nearly 30 children on board collides with 2 vehicles in Elgin: police

Nearly 30 children were on an elementary school bus in Elgin when it crashed with two vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elgin police, the crash occurred at Todd Farm Drive and Braeburn Drive.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

NORTH RIVERSIDE PARK MALL

Suburban mall gets fresh new look

North Riverside Park Mall is showing off its fresh new look on Wednesday after a $9 million makeover!

Located at 7501 West Cermak Road, the mall has seen some major upgrades, including new flooring, updated ceilings, improved lighting and a brand-new entrance.

