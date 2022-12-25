Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Body pulled from Chicago's Diversey Harbor identified as Peter Salvino On Tuesday night, emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished over the weekend. The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago the body is that of Salvino, the 25-year-old Northwestern University doctoral student who disappeared early Sunday morning. Friends and loved ones of Salvino were in Lincoln Park conducting a desperate search of their own prior to officials arriving Tuesday evening. The discovery of his body is what they had feared.

2. Warming up your car in cold weather can damage your engine. Here's what to do instead The winter is already brutal on your car because of the conditions, but drivers can make things harder by turning on the vehicle to let it warm up before driving. One thing some do when the temperatures are cold outside is to start the car and let the engine warm up a few seconds before driving. Several auto experts believe this may not be conducive to preserving the engine.

A dog sticks its head out of an SUV as the driver drives on a snow-covered road. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3. Chicago snowstorm: Timeline, snow projections, and Christmas travel impacts amid blizzard-like conditions After being spared so far this winter, Chicago was slammed with bitter cold temps ahead of the holidays.

4. Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend Multiple Chicago-area counties were under a Winter Storm Warning for three to four days. The warning were followed by a wind chill advisory into Christmas morning.

5. Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.

6. Chicago snowstorm: Nightmare before Christmas with blizzard conditions, frigid temps, canceled flights With the holiday storm impacting more than two-dozen states, President Joe Biden is issued a nationwide warning. There were over 1,800 flight cancelations, with many of those right here in Chicago.

7. 3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Darryl Foster (left), Trinetta Wells (middle), Sylvester Wells (right)

8. Cook County man with 47 previous charges accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.

Christopher McGuire, 24

9. Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said.

10. Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.

