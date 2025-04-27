Bears legend Steve McMichael dies • Home Depot concerns • La Grange crash

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael died after a yearlong battle with ALS; frustrations are mounting outside a South Side Home Depot, where neighbors say migrants looking for work have turned shopping into a stressful experience; and a crash involving seven vehicles in La Grange left two people dead and several hospitalized on Friday.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael dies at 67

The Chicago Bears family lost a defensive legend and NFL Hall of Famer. Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who had been battling ALS for the last three years, died at 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chicago Home Depot becomes flashpoint for concerns over reported migrant loitering: ‘It’s unsafe'

Community frustrations are mounting outside a South Side Home Depot, where neighbors say crowds of migrants looking for work have turned shopping into a stressful and, at times, unsafe experience.

2 dead, several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in La Grange, police say

Two people are dead and several others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in west suburban La Grange, authorities said.

Cook County cemetery employee accused of stealing $14k from families: sheriff

A former cemetery worker in Cook County was charged with allegedly stealing more than $114,000 in funeral expenses from families. Latrecia Marshall-Parris, 48, was charged with two counts of continuing a financial crime enterprise, felony theft, and theft deception/intent, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Chicago woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in January that killed a 66-year-old pedestrian in the West Town neighborhood.

Chicago fire captain dies in garage blaze, man charged with murder

A Chicago fire captain died Wednesday morning while battling a blaze inside a garage in the city’s Austin neighborhood, and a person of interest is in custody in connection with the fire.

Glenview couple robbed at gunpoint in front of their home, police say

A couple was robbed at gunpoint in front of their home in north suburban Glenview on Monday night. The armed robbery happened in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane, according to the Glenview Police Department.

2 men killed in Chicago crash on West Side, police say

Two men were killed and a woman was critically hurt after a crash in the early morning hours on Sunday on the city’s West Side.

$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket bought in Chicago

A Chicago man is celebrating a $1 million Illinois Lottery win after purchasing a green-colored scratch-off ticket at a gas station on the city’s Southwest Side.

Blue Island bar temporarily closed after ‘violent incident,’ city officials say

The city of Blue Island has ordered the temporary closure of a local bar following a recent disturbance outside the business. Harry’s Long Bar in Blue Island has been temporarily shut down after a "violent incident" occurred outside the business over the weekend, city officials said.

