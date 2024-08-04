New Topgolf coming to suburbs • Woman found dead in state park • Chicago donut shop receives $50K grant

A new Topgolf location is opening in the Chicago suburbs; a suburban woman who was reported missing was found dead in Kankakee River State Park; and a historic donut shop on the South Side will be getting some upgrades after qualifying for a $50,000 grant.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Topgolf to open new location in Chicago suburb

Topgolf is set to open its third Chicago-area location, with plans announced for a new venue in the south suburbs.

The entertainment destination, known for its multi-level outdoor driving ranges, is slated to anchor a new entertainment district near the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, located at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park.

FULL STORY.

Will County woman found dead in state park weeks after being reported missing

A Wilmington woman was found dead in a state park weeks after being reported missing.

At about 4:45 p.m. on July 10, the Wilmington Police Department received a report of a missing woman, 41-year-old Jennifer S. Tannhauser, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

FULL STORY.

Chicago’s Old Fashioned Donuts receives $50K grant for renovations

An iconic South Side donut shop, Old Fashioned Donuts, is getting a much-needed financial boost thanks to a $50,000 grant earmarked for historic restaurants.

Located in the Roseland neighborhood, the beloved shop has been serving up tasty pastries for over half a century, and it remains under the leadership of its original owner, Burritt Bulloch.

FULL STORY.

Person of interest in custody after Cook County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot during attempted robbery

A person of interest is in custody after an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy was killed during an attempted robbery at a South Side gas station on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as 31-year-old Rafael Wordlaw, of Chicago.

FULL STORY.

Man who fell to his death at Starved Rock State Park identified

The man who died after falling at Starved Rock State Park Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The victim was identified by the LaSalle County Coroner Monday as 38-year-old Albert Cramer of Oswego, Ill.

FULL STORY.

Bodycam footage released in Macomb officer's fatal shooting of man, 4-year-old; no charges filed

Bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of a man and a child in Macomb, Ill. earlier this year was released this week.

At about 10:03 p.m. on March 16, the Macomb Police Department and members of the Western Illinois University Police Department responded to the 900 block of North Charles for an active domestic violence incident.

FULL STORY.

Chicago cop stripped of police powers after viral video shows him punching suspect

A Chicago police officer has been stripped of his police powers after he was seen in a viral video punching a suspect.

The video was recorded Tuesday in River North. It appears to show the officer striking Lorenzo Williams Jr. three times with a closed fist, while two other officers grab Williams' hair and struggle with him on the ground.

FULL STORY.

Illinois’ first dispensary with dockside service opens in Chicago suburb

A new dispensary in suburban Chicago made waves in the cannabis industry with its grand opening Tuesday.

Smokehouse, the state's first dispensary located directly on the water, opened at 44 US 12 in Fox Lake.

FULL STORY.

Kesha claims butcher knife used in Lollapalooza performance was supposed to be a prop

Kesha's always been known to go all out for her fans. This time, however, she apparently didn't know what she was getting herself into.

During her set at Lollapalooza 2024 on Thursday, the 37-year-old singer dominated the stage with performances of some of her biggest hits. During her rendition of "Backstabber," Kesha – who was rocking a blood-stained tank top and mini skirt – took her theatrics to the next level while running around with a knife and consistently making stabbing motions.

FULL STORY.

Elgin man dead after major rollover crash in west suburbs

The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash in west suburban Addison on Friday has died.

Pedro Alvarez, 47, of Elgin, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove on Saturday, according to the medical examiner's office.

FULL STORY.