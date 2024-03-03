Week in Review: Chicago bakery has nationwide success • tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs • squatters take over

A Black-owned bakery in Chicago is making history with an impressive expansion; 11 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area during Tuesday night's storm system; and real estate agents say squatters and scammers are laying claim to vacant homes.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago Black-owned bakery makes history with nationwide success A history-making expansion is in the works in the heart of Chicago’s South Side.

A popular business frequented by presidents and other famous faces has reached a brand-new milestone. In a FOX 32 Special Report, Tia Ewing spoke with the founder about her legacy and her message to other aspiring entrepreneurs.

2. At least 11 tornadoes touched down in Chicago suburbs, NW Indiana Tuesday evening: NWS

3. Real estate agents warn of squatter scams in Chicago area It’s happening, again. Real estate agents say squatters and scammers are creating significant problems across the Chicago area, taking over vacant homes and tying them up in court for months.

4. Graphic bodycam video played in trial of Ella French's alleged killer It was an extremely emotional and difficult day in court for the family of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, as prosecutors played graphic police bodycam video of her murder.

Elizabeth French, Ella's mother, was surrounded by a large contingent of Chicago police officers as she arrived at the Leighton criminal courthouse on Tuesday. Also in attendance was former Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez, who along with Ella French was shot during the attack and nearly died.

5. Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard launches podcast on Spotify Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who’s being investigated by the FBI for allegations of corruption, is launching what she calls "the most entertaining political podcast ever."

Henyard's "On Tha Move Podcast" is set to debut on Spotify next week with a Q&A segment called Truth Speaks.

6. Effort launched to save famous 'Gemini Giant' along Route 66 It is a lonely landmark from old Route 66, and now, there is a new effort to save the famous "Gemini Giant."

The restaurant it watches over has closed, and giant is going up for auction in March. But a Wilmington man is trying to keep him in town.

7. Videos released of Carol Stream police fatally shooting Isaac Goodlow III Carol Stream police released a 33-minute video showing the moments officers shot and killed a man in his apartment while responding to a domestic disturbance last month.

The video begins with roughly 5 minutes of narrative from Carol Stream Police Chief Donald Cummings before showing body-cam footage from all six police officers who entered Isaac Goodlow III’s apartment.

8. Mundelein teen injured as tornado strikes apartment complex The sky was falling on a northwest suburban family in Tuesday night's storms.

A teenager was injured when the roof blew off an apartment building at 32 Washington Boulevard in Mundelein. Fifty-nine people were displaced — a total of 21 families.

9. Duckworth leads reproductive rights charge after Alabama IVF ruling Democratic senators, led by Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, are pushing for the protection of reproductive rights in the aftermath of a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling regarding in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The ruling, which deemed frozen embryos created through IVF as children under state law, has sparked outcry among lawmakers advocating for reproductive freedoms.

10. Critical shortages hit Chicago migrant shelters: Diapers, essentials in high demand Migrant families living in Chicago are facing a serious problem that's putting their child's safety at risk – a diaper shortage.

A local nonprofit organization that helps migrant mothers living in shelters says they were shocked to learn that many mothers have been reusing soiled diapers due to the shortage.