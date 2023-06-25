WIR: Titanic sub implodes • Mom allegedly tells son to shoot man • Mayor has no quick answer for violence

A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, a mother and her son are facing murder charges after she allegedly told him to shoot a man inside a restaurant, and Mayor Brandon Johnson offered no quick solutions after another violent weekend in Chicago.

These are the top stories on FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Missing submersible imploded near Titanic wreckage, leaving no survivors, Coast Guard says — A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

2. Mother tells son to shoot man in South Side restaurant murder: police — A mother and her son are facing murder charges after she allegedly told him to shoot a man inside a restaurant Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

3. Johnson offers no quick solutions after violent weekend in Chicago: 'awfully aware of what I've inherited' — Mayor Brandon Johnson offered no quick solutions after another violent weekend in Chicago.

Authorities say 64 people were shot, 11 fatally.

4. Chilling video shows mass shooting at Willowbrook Juneteenth party — New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the Willowbrook mass shooting unfold over the weekend during a Juneteenth party. The incident left one man dead and nearly two dozen others injured.

5. Cook County man admits to killing, burying boyfriend in backyard — A Harvey man confessed to killing his boyfriend and burying him in a backyard during a homicide investigation Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

6. Friend of woman killed in Lake Michigan speaks out about terrifying incident — Distraught family and friends are speaking out after a young woman was pulled to her death by the current of Lake Michigan.

7. Manteno High School principal resigns after arrest at Kankakee River State Park — The principal of Manteno High School has resigned from his job after his arrest in Bourbonnais at Kankakee River State Park.

8. Chicago man charged in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field — A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly mowing down four people outside Guaranteed Rate Field and fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

9. Chicago woman killed in semi-truck hit-and-run identified — A Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run on I-55 in Bolingbrook Friday morning.

10. Shocking video released in Hoffman Estates crash that left two recent grads dead — New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the moments an alleged drunk driver blew through a red light in Hoffman Estates causing a fatal crash.