Expand / Collapse search

WIR: Titanic sub implodes • Mom allegedly tells son to shoot man • Mayor has no quick answer for violence

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 12:18PM
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, a mother and her son are facing murder charges after she allegedly told him to shoot a man inside a restaurant, and Mayor Brandon Johnson offered no quick solutions after another violent weekend in Chicago.

These are the top stories on FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Missing submersible imploded near Titanic wreckage, leaving no survivors, Coast Guard says — A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

Investigators have new focus after implosion of Titanic submarine

Investigators continue to scour the ocean floor for debris as they try to establish the timeline and circumstances of the Titans fatal final voyage.

2. Mother tells son to shoot man in South Side restaurant murder: police — A mother and her son are facing murder charges after she allegedly told him to shoot a man inside a restaurant Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

CPD: Mother told son to shoot man in South Side murder

A disturbing case unfolded in court Thursday. A mother is accused of telling her son to shoot and kill a man at a restaurant.

3. Johnson offers no quick solutions after violent weekend in Chicago: 'awfully aware of what I've inherited' — Mayor Brandon Johnson offered no quick solutions after another violent weekend in Chicago.

Authorities say 64 people were shot, 11 fatally.

Mayor offers no quick solutions after violent weekend in Chicago: aware of what Ive inherited

Mayor Brandon Johnson offered no quick solutions after another violent weekend in Chicago.

4. Chilling video shows mass shooting at Willowbrook Juneteenth party — New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the Willowbrook mass shooting unfold over the weekend during a Juneteenth party. The incident left one man dead and nearly two dozen others injured.

New video shows Chicago area mass shooting

New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the Willowbrook mass shooting unfold over the weekend during a Juneteenth party.

5. Cook County man admits to killing, burying boyfriend in backyard — A Harvey man confessed to killing his boyfriend and burying him in a backyard during a homicide investigation Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

6. Friend of woman killed in Lake Michigan speaks out about terrifying incident — Distraught family and friends are speaking out after a young woman was pulled to her death by the current of Lake Michigan.

Friend of woman killed in Lake Michigan speaks out about incident

Distraught family and friends are speaking out after a young woman was pulled to her death by the current of Lake Michigan.

7. Manteno High School principal resigns after arrest at Kankakee River State Park — The principal of Manteno High School has resigned from his job after his arrest in Bourbonnais at Kankakee River State Park.

Manteno High School principal resigns after arrest at Kankakee River State Park

The principal of Manteno High School has resigned from his job after his arrest in Bourbonnais at Kankakee River State Park.

8. Chicago man charged in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field — A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly mowing down four people outside Guaranteed Rate Field and fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

Chicago man charged in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field

A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly mowing down four people outside Guaranteed Rate Field and fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

9. Chicago woman killed in semi-truck hit-and-run identified — A Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run on I-55 in Bolingbrook Friday morning.

Chicago woman killed in semi-truck hit-and-run identified

A Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run on I-55 in Bolingbrook Friday morning.

10. Shocking video released in Hoffman Estates crash that left two recent grads dead — New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the moments an alleged drunk driver blew through a red light in Hoffman Estates causing a fatal crash.

Video released of Hoffman Estates crash that killed two recent high school grads

New video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows the moments an alleged drunk driver blew through a red light in Hoffman Estates causing a fatal crash.