Week in Review: Bears land 'Hard Knocks' • 911 calls released from police shooting • Trump verdict reached

The Chicago Bears were chosen to be on the hit HBO show "Hard Knocks;" 911 calls were released from a deadly police shooting in Carol Stream; and former President Donald Trump learned his fate in the trial of his hush money case.

How Matt Eberflus and the players reacted to the Chicago Bears going on 'Hard Knocks'

We're less 100 days away from the 2024 Chicago Bears season. That's a season that's already inspired new hope and excitement from within the franchise to the fan base.

Before that season kicks off, the excitement and hope that will flow through training camp will be shown off on "Hard Knocks."

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Friday he doesn't see that as a negative in his mind.

"We had a real positive attitude about it and we know that we had good people in the building and our message was going to be, who we are and how we operate," Eberflus said. "No one changes how they act. No one changes what they do. We just focus on our job."

911 calls released in fatal Carol Stream shooting of Isaac Goodlow III

The 911 calls from the shooting of Isaac Goodlow III in Carol Stream have been released.

The initial audio file is about three minutes long, and you can also hear police talk with the dispatcher for seven minutes.

The call is from Feb. 3, when Goodlow allegedly got into an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend. That's when her sister picked up the phone and dialed 911.

In the tapes, you hear her and the police asking for a key to enter his apartment.

Carol Stream police were heard knocking on the door in the background. In less than a second after officers got a key from maintenance, they entered Goodlow's Villagebrook Apartment and started shooting.

Trump found guilty in hush-money case; sentencing set for July

Former President Donald Trump sat stone-faced in court Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, has set Trump's sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Jurors over the course of a month heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential politics. Their task was to decide whether prosecutors, who charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records, proved that he not only falsified those records, but that he did so with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

After deliberating for 9.5 hours over two days, they rejected the former president’s claims that the bookkeeping was legitimate and accurate.

Chicago family finds human jaw bone, teeth while visiting grave at Burr Oak Cemetery

A Chicago family was visiting Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip last week when they made a chilling discovery.

While looking for their loved one's gravesite, they stumbled upon a human jaw and teeth.

The family then contacted the cemetery and law enforcement also stepped in to assist.

Now, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into the origin of the human remains.

The sheriff's office said the bones were found where human remains were previously uncovered as part of the 2009 grave desecration scandal, where at least 200 graves were destroyed.

Chicago protesters demand cease-fire as Israeli offensive intensifies in southern Gaza

As the Israeli military expands its offensive in southern Gaza, protesters in Chicago are continuing to make their voices heard, calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators met at Federal Plaza on Wednesday, where they expressed new outrage over the Israeli shelling and airstrikes in the border city of Rafah. The attack took the lives of at least 37 civilians, according to hospital officials and emergency workers.

"There are no safe places in Gaza; the only safe thing right now that needs to happen is Israel needs to get out," said USPCN-Chicago Co-Chair Husam Marajda.

Many of those killed had been displaced and were sheltering in tents.

'Reggie the Beer Vendor' chasing record at Guaranteed Rate Field

A record was being chased Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but not on the baseball diamond. This time, the action was in the stands.

A man known simply as "Reggie the Beer Vendor" is on a mission to do what no vendor has ever done before.

"I truly enjoy the work. I love being with the fans and I love baseball in general," said Reggie Duvalsaint. "I thought if I could do well as a vendor, I want to see how far I can take this and what I can do."

It wasn't the biggest crowd of the year at Guaranteed Rate Field on Memorial Day, but on his first visit to the ballpark, the 36-year-old Duvalsaint was pushing his product while sharing his story and his dream

'Why?!' COPA releases video of off-duty Chicago cop shooting dog in head

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer shot a dog while walking her own on the city's South Side last month.

The incident occurred near Canal and West 29th streets in Bridgeport on April 21.

According to COPA, Carmen Mostek encountered a pit bull named Aggie, who had gotten free from his owner's home and approached her dog. As Aggie's owner attempted to separate the dogs, Mostek shot Aggie in the head.

Neighbor Krystal Lopez, who witnessed the encounter with her 3-year-old daughter, described it as "very upsetting and unnecessary."

Winnetka shootout: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with car thieves

There was an exchange of gunfire after a homeowner in Winnetka interrupted an attempted car theft on Monday.

Just after 5 a.m., three offenders were trying to steal a car in the 400 block of Sheridan Road when they were interrupted by the owner.

The homeowner exchanged gunfire with the offenders, but no one was injured.

The homeowner declined to speak on camera, but gave FOX 32 a play-by-play of what happened.

We obtained surveillance video of one of the perpetrators trying to get past a security gate.

West Loop bakery hosts special fundraiser for Park Ridge girl battling leukemia

Chicago's Levain Bakery in the West Loop transformed on Tuesday to support the fight against childhood cancer and to celebrate a special birthday.

Riley Cadiz from Park Ridge has been fighting leukemia for two years, and on Tuesday, she turned four. To make her birthday extra special, Levain Bakery went all out.

The bakery collaborated with the nonprofit Alex's Lemonade Stand and became Alex's Lemonade Cookie Stand for the day.

On Tuesday, all proceeds from Levain's lemonade cookies will support Riley and the Cadiz family in her battle against cancer.

Reign Ware murder: Family of 5-year-old fatally shot in Chicago pleads for end to violence

The family of Reign Ware, a 5-year-old girl who was murdered in Chicago this weekend, expressed their grief and called for an end to the city's violence during an emotional outpouring Monday night.

"She brought life to our life, to outsiders’ lives, to everybody that met her. She was just a real sweet kid," said Raven Adams, Ware's mother.

Reign Ware was fatally shot as she sat in a car on the Near West Side early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old man was also wounded in the incident.

Ware's mother, grandmother, and sister shared their sorrow and urged the entire city to take action against the ongoing violence.