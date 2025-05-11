New Pope from Chicago • Caitlin Tracey cause of death • Affordable suburb

Pope Leo XIV was named the new leader of the Catholic Church, the first American pontiff and the pride of Chicago; a southwest suburbs was named one of the most affordable U.S. cities; and the Cook County Medical Examiner gave an update on a woman who died in a Chicago South Loop high-rise last year.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Who is Pope Leo XIV? Chicago native Robert Prevost makes history as new pope

In a historic decision, the Catholic Church elected Cardinal Robert Prevost—born in Chicago—as its next pope on Thursday. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American-born pontiff and one of the few modern popes with deep pastoral experience in both North and South America.

Portillo's unveils new sandwich named after Pope Leo XIV

Portillo’s is paying tribute to the historic election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope and a Chicago native — with a limited-time sandwich. Dubbed "The Leo," the sandwich features Portillo’s signature Italian beef, dipped in gravy and topped with a choice of sweet peppers, hot giardiniera, or both — a nod to what the company calls "the holy trinity of peppers."

Joliet named one of the most affordable cities in the U.S., report finds

A Chicago suburb landed on a new list of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. for 2025, according to a report by The Motley Fool. Joliet was recognized for its below-average cost of living and a median household income that exceeds the national median.

Caitlin Tracey case: Cook County coroner reveals primary cause of death

The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled Caitlin Tracey died from a fall, but said the manner of death remains "undetermined." Tracey died from "multiple injuries, fall from height," the medical examiner said.

Video: Pet raccoon caught on camera sitting in driver's seat with glass meth pipe during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Ohio took an unusual turn on Monday when police say they found a pet raccoon named ‘Chewy’ sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its mouth during a traffic stop.

Phil Perez enters Illinois governor's race with grassroots message as Pritzker eyes national stage

Phil Perez, a union mechanic and local commissioner from Posen, announced his 2026 gubernatorial bid Thursday on Facebook. He called for a "fresh start" in Illinois, citing concerns over taxes, crime, and public services.

Phillip Perez and Gov. JB Pritzker | Provided and Getty Images

Reality TV star sentenced in Chicago mail theft case

Reality TV personality Dylan Smith, known from "Love After Lockup," was convicted of felony burglary in a Chicago mail theft case. Authorities say Smith used a USPS key to steal mail from a condominium mailbox in May 2024.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior killed in early morning Calumet City crash: officials

An 18-year-old Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior, Tom Mya Lyons, died after a single-vehicle crash early last Sunday in Calumet City. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to northbound I-94; the cause has not been released.

Illinois lawmakers call on county sheriffs to defy sanctuary law, Gov. Pritzker

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., is calling on sheriffs in her state to defy Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state’s sanctuary laws and instead uphold federal immigration law. Miller said the state’s sanctuary policies have transformed the Land of Lincoln into a "cesspool of crime and drugs."

Chicago woman charged in triple stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing three men in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Asia Boyd, 29, was arrested shortly after the attack and identified as the offender.

