Week in Review: Couple attacked by teen mob • Hall of Fame comes to Mongo • Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois

A Chicago woman spoke out after she and her husband were attacked by a group of teens in Streeterville; the hall of fame is making a special exception for Bears' legend Steve McMichael; and a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $560 million was sold in Illinois.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago woman speaks out after she and husband attacked by teens in Streeterville

A husband and wife were attacked after going on a date in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.

The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.

Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.

Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.

How the Pro Football Hall of Fame is making a special exception for Bears legend Steve McMichael

The NFL's Hall of Fame Game is less than two months away, which means football season is right around the corner as well.

Three former Chicago Bears are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael. McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears.

FOX 32's Lou Canellis got the chance to visit with the McMichael family and got an update on McMichael's Hall of Fame celebration.

The hall of fame is making a special exception for the Bears' legend.

2 suburban teens dead in Eisenhower Expressway crash; Chicago woman charged with reckless homicide

A Chicago woman is in custody after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and killing two people on the Eisenhower Expressway over the weekend.

Ashanti Gates, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of reckless homicide and child endangerment.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-290 westbound near Paulina Avenue in Cook County.

While investigating the crash, ISP determined that a white Toyota sedan had pulled onto the right shoulder of the expressway and put its hazard lights on due to a flat tire.

Driver killed in crash on Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare airport identified

One driver has died and three others are hospitalized after a crash on the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare International Airport.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on I-294 southbound, near Golf Road in the inbound lanes and prompted a massive response from police and first responders.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown, but Illinois State Police said it was a "four-unit, rear-end, chain reaction, fatal crash."

Investigation underway after Indiana coroner releases 10-year-old boy's cause of death

The cause of death was released this week for a 10-year-old boy who died in April after police were called to a home in northwest Indiana for a ‘medical emergency.’

According to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office, Dakota Stevens, of Valparaiso, died from mechanical asphyxia. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On April 25, patrol officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township, near Valparaiso, for a ‘medical emergency.' Upon arrival, officers located the child and emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket worth $560M sold in Illinois

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $560 million was sold in Illinois, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing plus the gold Mega Ball 17. The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold online. Lottery officials said this is the second person online to win over a million this week.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky fined after loss to Indiana Fever

The Chicago Sky and rookie Angel Reese were fined after Saturday's loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available for interviews after the team's 71-70 loss.

Reese recorded 8 points and 13 rebounds in her first professional game against the top overall pick, Caitlin Clark. Clark had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Body of missing Chicago man found in Back of the Yards, homicide investigation underway

Chicago police have launched a homicide investigation after finding the body of a missing man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 47-year-old man was found unresponsive on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in a basement apartment in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Oscar Valenzuela.

His mother, Aida Lemos, said she's been searching for her son for six months after he was in an abusive relationship and was previously living with his partner.

'Put cuffs on you': Dolton meeting with Mayor Tiffany Henyard, Lori Lightfoot turns to chaos

A hastily called Dolton village meeting ended in chaos as opponents and supporters of controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard almost came to blows on Monday.

Police had to break up the skirmish as Henyard and trustees cleared the room. The altercation happened immediately after trustees voted 4-2 to reinstate former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s investigation into Henyard's activities, overriding Henyard’s veto.

"We will not let anyone stop us or obstruct our ability to get to the facts," Lightfoot said almost inaudibly as Henyard and trustees made several attempts to talk over her.

South Side construction accident: Critically injured worker expected to fully recover, one fatality reported

A construction worker who was in critical condition after falling from a scaffolding while working on a project on the South Side is expected to make a full recovery.

New Horizon Steel, the company that employs the injured worker, said Friday that he is now in stable condition.

The worker who died, identified as 27-year-old David O'Donnell, of Oak Forest, was employed by another contractor.