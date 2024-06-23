Week in Review: New Illinois laws • Suburb ranked safest in US • Chicago among worst-run cities

Several new laws are slated to take effect in just a few days; one Chicago suburb was named the safest and most affordable in the U.S.; and Chicago was among some of the worst-run cities in the nation, according to a new study.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Homes stand at the Toll Brothers Inc. Bowes Creek Country Club community in this aerial photograph taken over Elgin, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chicago suburb named 'safest and most affordable' city in US, survey finds

A Chicago suburb has been named the safest and most affordable city in the United States, according to a new survey.

The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, ranked the top 50 cities across the U.S. for safety and cost of living.

New Illinois laws take effect on July 1, 2024

With the arrival of summer, there are a few new laws that will hit the books starting in July.

Several new laws, like the One Fair Wage ordinance, will take effect in Chicago and throughout Illinois starting next month.

Here's the list.

Chicago is one of the worst-run cities in US, study finds

Chicago is ranked as one of the worst-run cities in the United States, according to a new study, while one of its suburbs is positioned near the top of the list.

To determine the best and worst, WalletHub compared 148 of the most populated cities across six key categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Boy, 16, dies after falling into Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

A 16-year-old boy died after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach Monday morning.

Chicago police said the victim and a 16-year-old girl went out on the water with a raft around 9 a.m.

The raft flipped over. The girl was pulled to shore by a bystander while the boy was lost underwater. Divers went in to get the victim after he was spotted by a CFD helicopter.

Buckingham Fountain closes after being dyed red by vandals

Buckingham Fountain in Chicago's Grant Park was closed effective immediately after it was vandalized Friday night, according to city officials.

The Chicago Park District announced Saturday morning that the fountain would be closed until further notice for crews to perform maintenance.

Retired Chicago police officer fatally shot on West Side, suspect on the run

A retired Chicago police officer and bomb technician was murdered on the city's West Side, and the shooter is still on the run, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The former officer has been identified as 73-year-old Larry Neuman.

2 girls killed in jet ski, boat crash in Lake County identified by coroner: 'A tragic, unfortunate accident'

Two girls were killed after crashing a jet ski into a boat on Lake Marie in Antioch on Tuesday.

The girls, 16 and 13, were riding the jet ski at a high rate of speed around 5:15 p.m. when they crashed into a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser near the Gass Lake Channel, according to Lake County officials.

Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts to President Biden's immigration order

For the first time, Mayor Brandon Johnson made comments on President Joe Biden's recent immigration order, targeted toward spouses of U.S. citizens.

Johnson applauded Biden’s move on immigration policies Thursday morning alongside other political leaders.

Hidden history in Maywood: Discover local stop on the Underground Railroad

History often hides in plain sight. The thousands of cars that have passed through the McDonald’s drive-thru on 1st and Lake in Maywood, likely have no clue that they’re just steps away from a stop on the Underground Railroad.

That historical fact was uncovered by Northica H. Stone and Jeri Stenson. They co-founded the West Town Museum of Cultural History in 1995.

Near West Side shooting: 7-year-old boy killed, police search for gunman

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood. It comes on the heels of a violent Father's Day weekend.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered for a balloon release in the boy's honor.

Here's the latest update.