Fatal Morris crash • Security guard accused of sex assault • Missing student found

A juvenile was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 in Morris on Monday; a Chicago high school security guard was accused of sexually assaulting two girls over multiple years; and a missing Mother McAuley high school student was found safe.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Juvenile killed in crash involving semi on I-80 in Morris, officials say

A juvenile from Morris died early Monday after being struck by a semi on Interstate 80, authorities said. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that the crash was a pedestrian versus semi incident.

FULL STORY

Chicago high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting two teens

A Chicago high school security guard is accused of sexually assaulting two girls over several years, according to court documents. Heather L. Pancer, 48, of Hammond, Indiana, allegedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls between 2018 and 2021 while she was in what police described as a "position of trust and authority."

FULL STORY

Missing Mother McAuley HS student found safe, Chicago police say

A student who was reported missing from Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School last Friday has been found safe, according to Chicago police. Estefania Herrera, 18, was located Friday, though further details haven't been released.

FULL STORY

Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law and 2 grandchildren killed in helicopter crash

Darren Bailey, Republican gubernatorial candidate, is mourning the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday evening, his campaign said in a statement.

FULL STORY

4 children kidnapped in Chicago’s south suburbs found as police look for offender

Four children were found after they were kidnapped in south suburban Riverdale on Saturday. The man accused of kidnapping them was still at large.

FULL STORY

Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped four children out of south suburban Riverdale early Saturday morning. (Riverdale Police Department)

ICE agents in Illinois warned against illegally swapping license plates: 'No one is above the law'

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning federal immigration agents that swapping or altering license plates during the Trump administration's enforcement operations is against the law and "will not be tolerated."

FULL STORY

Naperville shooting suspect still on the run after cutting off ankle monitor

A brazen shooting outside a strip mall has a 31-year-old Oswego man on the run from the FBI and Naperville police. FBI Chicago and the Naperville Police Department are looking for 31-year-old Giovanni Portillo in connection with a shooting that took place outside a west suburban strip mall five years ago.

FULL STORY

19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Oswego Chick-fil-A: police

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing Wednesday morning at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chicago’s southwest suburb of Oswego, police said.

FULL STORY

Social media erupts over Chicago teacher mocking Charlie Kirk's death in 'No Kings' viral video

A video that users on social media say shows a school teacher in Chicago mocking the death of Charlie Kirk at a protest went viral over the weekend, with many calling for the woman to lose her job.

FULL STORY

Border Patrol arrests 11 drivers near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport parking lots

Federal immigration agents arrested 11 people during an operation on Saturday at parking lots near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Uber and Lyft drivers say they are afraid to work at the airport since federal agents raided the lot multiple times, with the most recent being Saturday.

FULL STORY