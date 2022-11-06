$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago The winning ticket was bought at CoachLite Liquors in Prospect Heights, located at 7 S. Wolf Road. The ticket matched all five numbers for the Sunday, October 30 midday drawing. The winning numbers were: 18, 23, 29, 44, 45.

2. Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora. That is where developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall and turned it into a massive new residential complex. Where once stood the mall’s massive Sears store, now stands a new 304 unit apartment complex, named the Lumen of Fox Valley.

3. Boy, 16, found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Cook County forest preserve; death ruled homicide Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said he was shot in the head. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

4. 5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.

Navora Brashear, 21 (top left), Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, (middle top), Aalayah Allen, 25 (top right), Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21 (bottom left), Ahnamarie Brown, 19 (bottom right) Expand

5. Suspect allegedly 'ran out of candy,' passed out gummy bears laced with drugs in suburban Chicago Police in one Chicago suburb are warning families about candy in their kids' trick-or-treat bags possibly laced with drugs. So far, they’ve recovered 8 suspicious bags. Police say that if children went trick-or-treating in South Chicago Heights, specifically in the 200 block of Cherry Lane, their candy bags may contain yellow gummy bears that may be contaminated.

6. Homewood-Flossmoor student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus Monday, police investigating Flossmoor Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a south suburban high school Monday morning. The alleged incident involved two students on the campus of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School, District 233 said in a statement. The mother of the alleged victim is outraged, and told FOX 32 News it took school leaders more than an hour to release her daughter so that a family member could rush her to a local hospital.

7. 20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side last Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The woman is the first person killed in Montclare so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

8. 2 siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash in Kane County Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon in Kane County. At about 3:45 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police responded to Empire Road near the intersection of Kings Wood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township for a vehicle crash. No students were injured in the crash.

9. Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang sentenced him on Tuesday after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

10. Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door. The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago. Police say residents should be sure to keep doors and windows secured.