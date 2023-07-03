36 people shot, 5 fatally, so far over the long Fourth of July weekend in Chicago

With the long holiday weekend barely half over, at least 36 people have been shot across Chicago and five of them have died, including a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was shot in what police say was a domestic attack in Little Village early Monday. Her mother also died and her brother was wounded. The teens’ father was arrested.

The shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn police district, where four people were shot in a mass attack Friday evening, according to police. One of them, a 24-year-old man, was killed.

The Fourth of July weekend is typically one of the most violent times in Chicago, and this year the holiday stretches over four days for many people.

Last year, at least 10 people were killed and 62 others were wounded by gunfire over the Fourth of July. In 2021, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot; in 2020, 79 people were shot, 15 of them fatally; in 2019, 68 people were shot, 5 of them fatally.

Fatal shootings

The mass shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to police. The four were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a black Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. Two other men, 24 and 27, each suffered leg wounds and were taken to hospitals in good condition, according to police. Another man, 58, was shot in the hip and back and was also hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Minutes later, a man was killed in West Englewood. Andre Barker, 43, was in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot several times around 8:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was killed and two others were wounded Saturday evening in West Elsdon, according to police. Someone in a silver sedan opened fire around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male, police said. The male, whose age wasn’t released, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 19-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and hand, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were reported in good condition.

Just after midnight Monday, a 15-year-old girl and her mother were shot to death in their Little Village home in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue, police said. The girl’s brother was shot in the ankle and fled to a neighbor’s house and called police. The girl shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her mother, Karina Gonzalez, 48, suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The son was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Police said the teens’ dad was taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene.

Other shootings

A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that also wounded a 43-year-old man Saturday evening in North Lawndale. The girl suffered a wound to her foot and the man was shot in the arm about 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police. Officers were responding to a report of a man shot in the block when they discovered the girl was also wounded, police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. Both were reported to be in good condition.

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car and then shot early Sunday in McKinley Park. The man, 35, was running through a parking lot around 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a blue sedan hit him, police said. The man fell to the ground, then someone inside the car began shooting at him, police said. He was shot twice in the right thigh and once in the left thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.