Carjackers target 5 vehicles overnight in Chicago; 3 tied to single crew

Carjackers targeted at least five vehicles in Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The victims include a couple headed to work from Avondale, a driver at a Bronzeville gas station and three ride-share drivers in Humboldt Park and Logan Square. Police said four people were wanted for targeting the ride-share drivers in a two-hour period.

Police Supt. David Brown was expected to address reporters Thursday afternoon on CPD’s response to the spike in carjackings over the last year.

Avondale alley

The latest carjacking targeted a pair about to head to work from Avondale on the Northwest Side. Two gunmen confronted the couple parked in an alley about 6:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

The duo flashed two guns and demanded their car and belongings. Police said the duo left in the couple’s 2019 Toyota Corolla, as well as the black Honda CRV they arrived in.

Bronzeville gas station

About 2 a.m. Thursday, a man was carjacked at gunpoint while stopped at a gas station service window in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A gunman stepped out of a black vehicle and demanded the driver’s keys and cellphone, police said. The suspect took off in the man’s Mercedes G-Wagon west on 31st Street.

Group targets 3 ride-share drivers in Humboldt Park, Logan Square

Detectives issued an alert about a group tied to three carjackings and car thefts Wednesday evening.

About 7:45 p.m., four males ordered a ride-share car in Humboldt Park and, during the ride, told the 64-year-old driver to exit the car in the 2900 block of West Walton Street, police said. The suspects then drove off in his car.

About 9 p.m., a male stole a man’s car as he made a delivery in the 1900 block of North Rockwell Street, police said. The suspect jumped out of a taxi that had been carjacked that morning and stole the man’s car, police said. The taxi was later found abandoned.

About 9:35 p.m., two males pulled a 36-year-old woman from her 2015 Subaru in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. The woman was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

