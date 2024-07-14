Chicago suburbs ranked among wealthiest in US • Trump rally shooting • Pastor found dead in Des Plaines River

Three Chicago suburbs were ranked among the top 50 wealthiest suburbs in the country; the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday is being investigated as an attempted assassination; and a body pulled from the Des Plaines River was identified as a missing Chicago pastor.



These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

FILE-In this photo illustration, a person holds a wallet filled with $20 dollar bills. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

3 Chicago suburbs make list of wealthiest suburbs in America

Three Chicago suburbs have made the list of the Top 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in America.

According to a new report by GOBankingRates, Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Wilmette were ranked among the wealthiest suburbs in the U.S.

Hinsdale secured the No. 7 spot with an average household income of $380,479, and the typical home value is around $1,088,871.

Trump injured but 'fine' after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt before he was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunshots rang through the crowd Saturday.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the sound of gunfire started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck; there appeared to be blood on his face.

In a statement on social media, Trump later said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Body recovered from Des Plaines River in Will County identified as missing Chicago pastor

A body recovered from the Des Plaines River in Will County on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a Chicago pastor who went missing last week.

Officials confirmed that Illinois State Police and other agencies were searching near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the Des Plaines River, reportedly for Rev. Warren Beard's missing SUV.

The county coroner confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that the body was positively identified as 53-year-old Beard.

Beard's childhood friend was with him the night he disappeared, and he spoke with FOX 32 Chicago by phone.

Psy'che Hayes, 35 (left), Martasia Barney, 26 (right)

Suspect in $6K Oak Brook theft tells police she 'would be out tomorrow' after arrest; 2nd woman also charged

Two women are accused of stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Oak Brook stores on Monday night.

Martasia Barney, 26, of Chicago, and Psy'che Hayes, 35, of Dubuque, Iowa, have each been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft, two counts of criminal damage to government-supported property, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of aggravated assault.

On June 25, the Oak Brook Police Department learned of two suspects in a Volvo who were allegedly involved in the theft of a woman's wallet.

At about 6:27 p.m. on July 8, officers observed two women matching the description from the previous theft walking into Oak Brook from the True Food Kitchen, which is not located at the mall, prosecutors said.

Illinois Lottery player wins $1.25M after buying ticket from suburban Jewel-Osco

An Illinois Lottery player hit the jackpot this week, winning $1.25 million in Wednesday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto.

The ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco located at 45 S. Plum Grove Road in Palatine.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, which were 13, 14, 32, 40 and 41.

Man killed by alleged drunk driver in wrong-way Chicago crash identified

One person is dead after a Chicago woman allegedly drove the wrong way down the Kennedy Expressway and crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning.

Jakyla M. Hester, 21, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence (no valid driver's license).

At 4:31 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a wrong-way crash on the Kennedy Expressway near Cumberland Avenue in Cook County.

While investigating the crash, ISP determined that a Volkswagen sedan, allegedly driven by Hester, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway when it struck a Honda sedan.

Dozens of Chicago area Mariano's, Jewel-Osco stores to be sold in supermarket merger talks

Nearly three-dozen Mariano's and Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area could be sold as part of a proposed merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons.

As part of a divestiture plan, the companies announced Tuesday they have now identified 579 stores that would be sold in markets where they overlap to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire grocery supplier and operator, in an effort to quell the federal government's concerns about the proposed merger.

Unregulated Delta-8 weed poses health risk: 'It turned our lives upside down'

An increasing number of people, especially children, are being hospitalized due to poisoning from Delta-8 weed, a product similar to cannabis that is legal but completely unregulated.

Buying Delta-8 weed at a gas station or head shop is akin to buying drugs off the street—consumers have no way of knowing exactly what's in it. Like marijuana, Delta-8 gets users high. Unlike marijuana, it exists thanks to a loophole in federal law and is sold without any kind of testing or regulation. One Illinois resident said she wishes she knew that before she bought it. Delta-8 not only altered her consciousness, it changed her life.

Lifelong Chicagoan speaks out after teens attack him on CTA train: 'a gauntlet of fists'

A 63-year-old man was attacked by a group of more than a dozen teenagers on the Orange Line train in downtown Chicago on Monday night, he told FOX 32.

The victim, Michael Manning, a lifelong Chicagoan, said he was keeping to himself after a 12-hour workday and looking forward to getting home when the group targeted him.

"This was surreal. I think I was just so shocked. I think I kind of went numb," Manning said.

He recounted that it was after 11 p.m. when the group boarded the train at the LaSalle/Van Buren stop.

Cook County property taxes: Who's to blame for skyrocketing bills?

Homeowners in Chicago's south suburbs are feeling the pinch of significant property tax increases, and Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi says part of the problem stems from tax breaks given to businesses.

In an in-depth conversation with FOX 32, Kaegi discussed the issues that homeowners are facing with their taxes, including the story of Darryl Lloyd, whose property was assessed at over $1 million, resulting in a tax bill increase of over 3,800 percent. Kaegi described Lloyd's situation as an isolated incident but acknowledged that many residents are struggling with high tax bills they cannot afford.

John Tennison, a Marine Vietnam veteran declared 100-percent disabled by the VA, showed his previous tax bill for his home on Lunt Avenue in Chicago, which was $0. Now, it's over $6,200, and he's pleading for help.

