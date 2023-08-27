Sox owner looks beyond Chicago • suburban art teacher fired • cop decertified due to 15-year-old crime

The White Sox owner was reportedly considering moving the MLB team out of Chicago earlier this week as their lease sets to expire in the next few years; a suburban art teacher was fired by the school board amid parents calling for their dismissal due to controversial social media posts; and a suburban cop can no longer be a police officer due to a crime she committed 15 years ago when all charges were dropped.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. White Sox owner considering moving team out of Chicago: report Whether it's been called Comiskey Park, U.S. Cellular Field, or Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have called 35th Street in Bridgeport "home" for well over a century.

The team's lease here expires in six years, and – according to Crain's Chicago Business – the team's longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pondering a move, and possibly selling the team entirely.

2. Suburban art teacher whose social media posts caused stir among parents fired by school board A suburban school board has dismissed a newly hired art teacher after the person's social media posts caused controversy among parents.

On Sunday night, the Homer Community Consolidated District 33C school board fired the teacher effective immediately.

3. Controversy surrounds suburban school's art teacher hire Parents are upset by the hire of an art teacher who they say has posted some questionable things on social media, and they are telling FOX 32 they don't understand how this person was hired.

"I've seen some anti-religious, child sacrifice, there was Satan worship," said one parent after seeing the posts in question.

4. Facebook users have until Aug. 25 to file claim for lawsuit settlement money — what to know The world’s largest social media platform was facing numerous lawsuits in recent years over how the company used personal information of its users. Many of the lawsuits were eventually consolidated into one class-action lawsuit , which has since been settled and will soon be paying out.

5. Suburban cop who stole $15 shirt in 2008 decertified by Illinois, can no longer be a police officer A suburban police officer was decertified for a crime she committed 15 years ago.

Now, Zenna Ramos can't be a police officer in the state of Illinois – or anywhere in the country.

6. Coywolf possibly sighted in Chicago suburb, investigation underway Police are investigating the possible sighting of a coyote-wolf hybrid, known as a coywolf, in a Chicago suburb.

The Burr Ridge Police Department has recently received reports from residents of a coywolf on the prowl in the southwest suburb.

Zachary Kurzeja | Provided

7. Suburban high school student threatened to shoot principal in head: prosecutors A suburban high school student has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening to shoot his principal in the head.

On Thursday, prosecutors say 18-year-old Zachary Kurzeja, of Carol Stream, was at Glenbard North High School when he made an alarming comment to another individual.

8. Pritzker responds after suburban police officer decertified by Illinois for stealing $15 shirt in 2008 A former suburban police officer who can no longer work as a cop because of a crime she committed 15 years ago is getting more support.

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said she should be recertified.

9. Fox Valley Mall in Aurora welcomes 8 new stores Fox Valley Mall is expanding its offerings with the introduction of eight new stores.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will join store representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

10. Elk Grove Village crash: Man killed in collision with semi-truck Witnesses say the man's truck went under a semi-trailer. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway from the violent collision.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 25-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. of Des Plaines.