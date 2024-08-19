DNC in Chicago: Photos, videos capture Day 1 at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention officially kicked off in Chicago on Monday, and with it comes high-profile names as well as demonstrations.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Chicago Police and demonstrators prepare for start of the "March on the DNC" during the first day of the Democratic National Convention August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Activists are gathered in Chicago to hold demonstrations during the convention, which runs from August 19-22. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Thousands march on the DNC in Chicago
Thousands of activists and protestors marched Monday hours ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Kelly Wright summarizes this Chicago convention as historic
FOX 32s Dawn Hasbrouck sat down with Kelly Wright to discuss the importance of the DNC in Chicago.
Gaza war: Will Hamas agree to proposed ceasefire? Latest on DNC
William Muck, a professor of political science, weighs in on the proposed ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the latest regarding the DNC, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and more.
President Biden arrives in Chicago for DNC
President Joe Biden arrived in Chicago Monday ahead of his headline address to the DNC.
Politics Girl shares her takeaways ahead of DNC Day One
Popular podcaster and Tiktok star "Politics Girl" Leigh McGowan shares her thoughts on the current state American politics and what shes looking forward to from the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago political news legend Mike Flannery weighs in on DNC, Gaza war and Mayor Johnson
FOX 32s Sylvia Perez sat down with the political news legend himself, Mike Flannery, to discuss everything surrounding the Democratic National Convention.
Push her from the left: Will protests overshadow the DNC in Chicago?
As the DNC kicks off in Chicago, so do numerous protests across the city.
The story of Vondale Singleton and his connection to Obama
FOX 32s Dawn Hasbrouck sat down with Vondale Singleton, the founder and CEO at Champs Male Mentoring Program, at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.
Why Kamala Harris is the underdog, expert weighs in
Kamala Harris is referring to herself as the underdog in this race. Heres why, according to one expert.
Chicago DNC 2024: Security gets tight in Gold Coast
Many dignitaries are in Chciago for the Democratic National Convention and several parts of the city have been fenced off. Fences were put up in the Gold Coast and on the Mag Mile where many high profile people are staying.
Chicago activists set to march near United Center during DNC
Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, and activists were preparing to march near the United Center in support of certain issues.
Politicians, protesters and police converge on Chicago for the DNC
With street closures, tens of thousands of visitors and political powerhouses in town, all eyes are on Chicago this week.
Massive group of protesters gather at Union Park
Federal, state and local authorities have been preparing for the DNC and the protests that come with it for over year. The only unknown is how large will these demonstations be and will they become violent.
Biden to strongly endorse Harris-Walz ticket at DNC
Fox 32s Dawn Hasbrouk spoke with Fox News contributor Guy Benson talk about Joe Bidens upcoming appearance at the DNC Monday night. He said Democrats will likely pay homage to his legacy.
Democrats rally ahead of first night of the DNC
Democrats held breakfast meetings leading up to the official kick off of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.
President Joe Biden to headline first night of DNC
Nearly a month after dropping out of the 2024 election, President Biden will pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris at the DNC on Monday. Hes expected to focus on the accomplishments of his administration and how Harris will build on them.
Illinois congressman shares thoughts on DNC night 1
Fox 32s Scott Schneider caught up with Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to talk about DNC security, war in Gaza and reflect on Presiden Biden passing the torch.
Tim Walzs wife makes surprise appearance at DNC breakfast
Illinois leaders gathered at the Loop’s Royal Sonesta for the first DNC breakfast. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzs wife, Gwen, made a suprise apperance and introduced herself to the Illinois Presidential Delegation.
DNC prompts several street closures, restrictions
While the DNC is in town this week there will be continuous rolling closures as well as road restrictions. Some residents near the United Center arent thrilled about the traffic.
Democratic leaders meet for first breakfast of DNC
Democratic leaders gathered at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Monday morning for the first breakfast of the Democratic National Convention. Fox 32s Paris Schutz has more.
American economy should be big talking point at DNC, political expert says
When it comes down to a close election, the American people want to know how each candidates economic plan will affect them, according to political expert Stephen Caliendo.
Political strategist talks DNC Day 1
All eyes are on Chicago as the Democratic National Convention begins. One of the Democrats main themes is "For the People."