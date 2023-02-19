Chicago suburb gets huge movie screen • former MTV star wanted by police • woman flees cops at 120 mph

The largest movie screen in the state of Illinois is coming to the Chicago suburbs with a new Emagine Entertainment theater; a former MTV star from Orland Park is wanted by police for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for sex in Lake County; and a Cook County woman was in court this week for allegedly leading police on a chase reaching speeds of 120 mph.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Illinois' largest movie theater screen being built in Chicago suburb: Construction has begun on what will become Illinois' largest movie theater screen. The screen is being built in Batavia, and the project is being completed by Emagine Entertainment. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-largest-movie-theater-screen-built-in-batavia

2. Orland Park man and former MTV star wanted by police for allegedly trying to have sex with juvenile: A nationwide manhunt is underway for a former reality TV star from Chicago's south suburbs, wanted for allegedly attempting to meet an underage girl for sex. Authorities in Lake County say 32-year-old Connor Smith of Orland Park had been communicating with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for several weeks, when this past Thursday, he drove to Lake County to meet up with her. When detectives approached, he sped away in his car and now the search is on to track him down and arrest him. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/orland-park-mtv-wanted-police-allegedly-sex-juvenile

Victoria Nee

3. Cook County woman led police on chase reaching speeds of 120 mph: prosecutors: Bond was set Tuesday morning for a Schaumburg woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 290 following a domestic dispute in west suburban Villa Park on Super Bowl Sunday. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/cook-county-woman-led-police-on-chase-reaching-speeds-of-120-mph-prosecutors

4. Chicago woman goes to hospital with stomach cramps, gives birth to baby girl: Thirty-eight-year-old Elana Ellison of Altgeld Gardens said she went to the emergency room at the Greater Roseland Hospital on Tuesday with horrible stomach cramps. Then, the doctor performed an ultrasound and discovered a tiny body. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-woman-goes-to-hospital-with-stomach-cramps-gives-birth-to-baby-girl

5. Is Rihanna pregnant? Yes! Rihanna pregnancy confirmed after Super Bowl Half Time show speculation: Rihanna's outfit for the Super Bowl halftime show, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online. And within an hour, a representative confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/is-rihanna-pregnant-internet-blows-up-with-speculation-after-super-bowl-half-time-show

6. Chicago Bears finalize deal to purchase Arlington Park — what this means: The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday afternoon they have officially purchased the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights. The Bears made the purchase for $197.2 million. However, the organization says just because the purchase was finalized, that doesn't mean their vision for building a domed stadium and entertainment district is a done deal. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-bears-finalize-deal-purchase-arlington-park

7. Illinois woman dead, son in critical condition after fall from 90-foot Niagara Falls cliff: An Illinois mother is dead, and her 5-year-old son is in critical condition after the two fell from a 90-foot cliff at the Niagara Falls State Park on Monday, according to officials.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we don’t believe it is an accident," State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-woman-dead-son-in-critical-condition-after-fall-from-90-foot-niagara-falls-cliff

8. Did you spot a chain of lights in the sky over Chicago? Here's what it was: Over the weekend, 55 Starlink satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, and as those satellites began their lengthy orbit, they could be seen all the way in Chicago. All 55 satellites were launched out of Falcon 9 – marking the twelfth launch and landing for the rocket. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/did-you-spot-a-chain-of-lights-in-the-sky-over-chicago-heres-what-it-was

9. Video shows off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoot attacker in Brainerd: Chicago officials released videos of an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man who attacked her last month in the Brainerd neighborhood. The off-duty cop shouted "I’ll kill you" before fatally shooting 39-year-old Leevon Smith, who grabbed for her gun during a struggle on Jan. 18 in Washington Heights on the South Side, video released Thursday shows. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/video-chicago-police-officer-shoots-attacker

10. Illinois Lottery player wins over $1M with Lucky Day Lotto ticket: An Illinois iLottery player won over $1 million with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket this week. The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Thursday, Feb. 16th evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,150,000. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-lottery-winner