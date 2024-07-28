Video of Sonya Massey shooting released • Bears safety on leave • Chicago restaurant receives viral review

The Illinois State Police released bodycam video showing the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey this week, sparking national outrage; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens will not be at training camp but for a good reason; and one North Side restaurant saw a wave of support after a TikTok-famous food critic paid a visit.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Sonya Massey murder: Officials release video of officer shooting Black woman in her Illinois home

The Illinois State Police (ISP) released video this week of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff's deputy shot her in the face.

Police shot and killed 36-year-old Sonya Massey in her home on July 6. ISP posted the body worn camera (BWC) on Monday after Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser and law enforcement consulted with Massey's family.

Massey's death prompted first-degree murder charges against former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.

FULL STORY.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens to take leave from team to support wife Simone Biles at Olympics

The Bears will be without reserve safety Jonathan Owens for a part of training camp, but he's got a good reason.

Owens will be in Paris to support his wife and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Games.

When asked why the team is letting Owens miss training camp, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said it was about respect out of the Games and out of respect for Owens' loved ones.

"We respect the Olympics," Eberflus said. "That’s a big deal. He’s supporting the one he loves the most."

FULL STORY.

Food critic's visit sparks massive boost for North Side restaurant

A visit by a popular food critic to a small business in Buena Park had a monumental impact following his positive review.

Keith Lee, who has over 16 million followers on TikTok, travels across America reviewing small restaurants and is known for significantly boosting their businesses.

The small restaurant, Amici-Chicago, located at 3933 N Broadway, posted a TikTok video inviting Lee to visit and try their food. The caption read, "I love my little one-man-show, but I could use a hand or two."

The video showed the restaurant, apparently empty, with only the owner working behind the counter.

FULL STORY.

Octavia Redmond murder: Vehicle believed to be used in Chicago mail carrier's shooting death found torched

The vehicle believed to be used in the murder of a United States Postal Service letter carrier was discovered torched Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

The white Dodge Durango was located in the 8900 block of South Holland Road.

On Friday, at about 11:38 a.m., the 48-year-old female mail carrier was in front of a residence in the 12100 block of South Harvard when an unknown male offender approached her, police said. The offender produced a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing in the vehicle on 121st Street.

FULL STORY.

'My tax bill increased 86%': Cook County homeowners confront assessor about property tax hike

Homeowners in Chicago's south and southwest suburbs are reeling from a dramatic increase in property taxes, with some expressing their frustrations directly to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi on Saturday.

"When my wife saw the tax bill, the first thing she said, like the gentleman said earlier, 'We're gonna have to sell this house,’" a Cook County resident said.

Residents gathered at the Homewood Auditorium to confront Kaegi, who acknowledged their concerns.

FULL STORY.

$22M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically

More than $22 million in property tax refunds will be sent to more than 10,000 Cook County property owners who overpaid last year.

The refunds will be sent automatically and by mail to 10,099 homeowners who made overpayments on their First Installment taxes last year, according to a statement from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

FULL STORY.

Schaumburg shooting: Barricaded suspect in custody, tree trimmer hospitalized

A suspect that shot and injured a tree trimmer before barricading himself inside his home for several hours in Schaumburg is now in custody, according to police.

The incident happened at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Braintree.

When police arrived, they provided first aid to the tree trimmer, employed with Davey Tree, before taking him to an area hospital for treatment.

FULL STORY.

U-Haul reveals where Chicago's newcomers are moving from

As summer moving season in the Chicago area enters its peak, you may have noticed a moving truck pull into your neighborhood in recent weeks.

So where did your new neighbors come from? A recent study from U-Haul may shed some light.

Using the latest U.S. Census reports, the do-it-yourself moving company analyzed migration trends for one-way U-Haul trips in the 25 most populated U.S. cities during the first half of 2024.

FULL STORY.

Pair of winning lottery tickets sold in Indiana

Two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana last week.

The tickets were purchased ahead of last Wednesday's drawing where the winning Powerball numbers were 24-27-32-47-66 with a Powerball of 26.

FULL STORY.

Vandalism spree in Oak Lawn: Dozens of vehicles, garages tagged with 'BLM' graffiti

A vandalism spree left dozens of vehicles and garages defaced with the same "Black Lives Matter" or "BLM" graffiti overnight in Oak Lawn.

Eighty vehicles, including cars and SUVs, that were parked along Cook Avenue and Tomcin Trail in Oak Lawn, were vandalized.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Vincent Bertucci said they tracked a suspect who was traveling down Cicero Avenue and possibly through the wildlife preserve. However, no one is in custody yet.

"It's unsettling," Bertucci said. "We're investigating this seriously."

FULL STORY.