Week in Review: Brissa Romero's cause of death • suburban police chase • Harvey tenants trapped

Brissa Romero's cause of death was released by the Lake County Coroner's Office this week; two people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with stolen shoes from the Oak Brook Nike store; and tenants at an apartment building in Harvey were trapped in their homes when crews began boarding up their doors with plywood.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Brissa Romero: Official cause of death released for teen found dead in Vernon Hills pond The Lake County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the official cause of death for Brissa Romero, whose body and car were pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills last month.

According to the coroner, Brissa's cause of death was drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor. Toxicology reports reveal she tested positive for THC and her blood alcohol concentration was 0.160 – which is twice the legal limit.

Daevondre Powell and Tikeisha Na’keyta Coleman (DuPage County State's Attorney)

2. Police chase: Indiana woman, Chicago man charged after fleeing suburban Nike Outlet with stolen shoes An Indiana woman and a man from Chicago were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Nike store in Oak Brook and leading police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.

Oak Brook police were alerted to a retail theft at the Nike Outlet store on 22nd Street at approximately 12:30 p.m.

3. 'I didn't hear anybody': Harvey tenants trapped in boarded-up apartments Tenants at a Harvey apartment building had the unthinkable happen – their doors and windows were boarded shut and some became trapped inside.

The City of Harvey spoke out Saturday afternoon after several social media videos surfaced, spiking concerns for residents at 14445 and 14437 S. Halsted Street.

Parrius F. Harding, 27 (left) Rashad A. Rhodes, 18 (middle) and Tristan J. Dent (right)

4. 3 Chicago men charged with attempted murder in road rage expressway shooting Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a road rage expressway shooting that occurred last year.

Parrius F. Harding, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing with intent to deliver cannabis.

Image from Indiana State Police

5. Indiana police chase: 2 Illinois men arrested for causing semi to lose control, flip over on I-94 A vehicle that was involved in a police chase caused a semi to lose control and roll over on Interstate 94 on Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Just before 10 a.m., a police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Highway Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford SUV on westbound I-94 near the Chesterton area.

6. A pilgrimage to the 'Chicago Rat Hole': A look at Roscoe Village's viral attraction Thanks to a local artist and comedian, the ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ has turned into a social media phenomenon.

"I'm gonna be the ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ guy and that's just gonna be another thing I'll have to live with," said Winslow Dumaine. "There's worse things to be."

Ricardo Ortega and Alicia Merlin-Barrera

7. Cook County pair goes on 'lawless crime spree', carjacks multiple vehicles in suburbs: prosecutors A suburban duo will remain locked up through their trial after they allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles in a "brazen, lawless crime spree" over the weekend. At least one victim was seriously injured when she was ejected from her vehicle.

8. Judge sides with wrestler in lawsuit against IHSA, grants temporary restraining order A student-athlete with sights set on earning a college wrestling scholarship is going up against the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) in court.

After transferring schools, the Montini Catholic High School student was barred from competing.

9. Elgin family baffled after 6th grader mistakenly bused to wrong school A perplexing incident occurred in Chicago's northwest suburbs as a 6th grader was mistakenly bused to the wrong school, leaving the family bewildered.

Eleven-year-old Antoine Mason shared his experience.

10. Chicago winter storm warning: Snow, strong winds and brutal cold The Chicago area got walloped by a dangerous winter storm Friday that dumped several inches of snow, knocked out power for more than 100,000 people and canceled over 1,000 flights.