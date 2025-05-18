Chicago dust storm • Illinois' wealthiest counties • Ice cream recall

High winds and dry fields kicked up a dangerous dust storm across parts of the Chicago area on Friday; a new report analyzed the wealthiest counties in Illinois; and a voluntary recall of over a dozen ice cream varieties has been issued.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago dust storm: High winds, dry soil create hazardous travel

High winds and dry fields kicked up dangerous dust across parts of Chicagoland Friday night, prompting a dust storm warning and reducing visibility for drivers.

These are Illinois' wealthiest counties, according to a new study

Lake County leads Illinois in wealth, according to a new report from SmartAsset, which analyzed income, home values, and investment income across all U.S. counties. The annual study used a combination of three financial metrics—median income, investment income, and median home value—to produce a "Wealth Index" score for each county.

Common ingredient in energy drinks linked to blood cancer growth, study finds

A common ingredient in some foods and drinks has been linked to an increased risk of blood cancers. Taurine — a non-essential amino acid that also occurs naturally in the bone marrow, brain, heart and muscles — was found to promote the growth of leukemia cells, according to a study by Wilmot Cancer Institute investigators at the University of Rochester in New York.

Ice cream recall issued due to potential plastic contamination

Wells Enterprises, the parent company of popular ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pops, Blue Ribbon classic ice cream treats and the Cheesecake Factory, has issued a voluntary recall of over a dozen ice cream varieties.

Home explosion in suburban Chicago leaves man critically injured

One person was critically injured in a home explosion in unincorporated Cary Sunday afternoon. Doors and windows had been blown off the front and back of the house, and smoke was coming from several areas, according to a statement from the Cary Fire Protection District.

Chicago police dispatcher reported missing, last seen on South Side

A Chicago police dispatcher has been reported missing, and her family is asking for help in finding her. Sana Bell, 31, was last seen Thursday afternoon after dropping off a rental car near 1313 East 60th Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

22 Chicago students ingest weed edibles at South Side elementary school, officials say

Authorities responded to a South Side elementary school Tuesday afternoon after 22 children ingested marijuana edibles, according to Chicago police and school officials. Officers said the children of various ages had ingested an unidentified substance—later identified as cannabis in the form of edibles, school officials said.

Missing Michigan teen spotted in Chicago, sheriff says

A 15-year-old Michigan boy who went missing after school last week has been spotted in Chicago, prompting a shift in the investigation across state lines. Glenn Lee Brown was reported missing on May 7 after he left Pennfield High School in Calhoun County, Michigan.

Chicago reaches $15M settlement with parking meter company

The City of Chicago has reached a $15.5 million settlement with Chicago Parking Meters, LLC, ending years of legal disputes over its contentious parking meter lease agreement. City officials said the deal, finalized after extensive negotiations, is significantly less than the $322 million originally sought by the private operator.

Eleven new speed cameras in Chicago to begin issuing tickets in June

Eleven new automated speed cameras will begin issuing tickets in Chicago starting in June, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. The move is part of an ongoing effort to improve traffic safety near schools and parks.

