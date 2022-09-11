Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked

Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Illinois residents who meet criteria to be issued tax rebates A number of Illinois residents could be receiving a tax rebate soon. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria. Payments are expected to begin Monday.

2. Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago history located right across the river that said the noise level is threatening its entire business model.

3. 'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act.

Keith Pekau (Yasmeen Sheikah)

4. Teen brutally attacked at suburban high school football game, video shows A viral video at a high school football game has an Illinois school district changing up its policies for students. The school district says the teen was taken to the hospital, treated for concussion symptoms, and the video is now the subject of a police investigation. Superintendent of Rich Township High School says despite how bad the video looks, violence is down inside the school.

5. Trio stole kid's boots from Oak Brook store, rammed squad car and led cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors Bond was set Wednesday for three people who led police on a high-speed chase after they allegedly stole merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack near the Oak Brook mall. Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jacquay Shines, 25, were each charged with one count of burglary, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, one count of criminal damage to government supported property and three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

[L-R] Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jaquay Shines, 25. (DuPage County state's attorney's office) Expand

6. Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd on a CTA train smoking and loading a weapon.

7. Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and back, police said.

8. Speeding Corvette was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before fatally striking woman, witness says Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.

9. 2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.

Hernandez of Chicago, and Queijeiro of Oak Lawn | Chicago Police Department

10. Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge A Grand Jury indicted a Chicago police sergeant Thursday on the offenses of aggravated battery and official misconduct after video surfaced earlier this summer showing the officer kneeling on a teen in Park Ridge. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery in connection with the July 1 incident, according to the Park Ridge police.