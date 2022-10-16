Week in Review: Landlord found dismembered in freezer • $7.5M theft ring bust • BNSF Railroad payout

A Chicago woman is charged after her landlord was found dismembered in her freezer, Wilmette police busted a major retail theft ring after a year-long investigation, and a federal jury has ordered BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night.

2. $7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California.

3. BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information.

4. Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Chicago suburbs Check your tickets! A million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Calumet City. The winning numbers in Monday's draw were: 3-6-11-17-22.

5. 1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle, including 2 children, in Lake County crash One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night. The driver of a GMC Envoy, a 34-year-old man from Mundelein, was traveling westbound on Rollins Road and was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Route 45. As the man turned left on a yellow light, he was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck, that was driven by a 22-year-old man from Round Lake.

6. Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study With Halloween approaching, Naperville has been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to the website Chamber of Commerce.

7. Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground.

8. New details emerge after Purdue University student killed in residence hall Varun Manish Chheda, an Indianapolis native and a senior in the College of Science, was killed inside the McCutcheon Hall residence hall at Purdue University. Ji Min Sha, the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing Chheda, was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder after university officials said the roommate made a 911 call at 12:44 a.m. ET regarding the death.

9. University of Chicago professor wins Nobel Prize A University of Chicago professor won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences, along with two others. Professor Douglas Diamond has a very impressive list of titles and accomplishments, including being a distinguished Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. But when he got a call early Monday, he couldn't quite believe his new achievement.

10. Girl, 16, dies after being found unresponsive in Far South Side home An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old girl died Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side. The girl was found unresponsive around 1:53 a.m. inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, according to Chicago police.