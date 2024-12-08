Chicago mass shooting • Tiffany Henyard says she was cheated • Murder suspect found dead

A mass shooting wounded eight people, killing three, on Chicago's Southwest Side; Thornton Township supervisor Tiffany Henyard, who also serves as the mayor of Dolton, lost her bid for re-election during a Democratic caucus; and there’s a big dust up among residents of north suburban Waukegan—over too much dust.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

High-speed chase on I-94 ends with recovery of machine gun, nearly $16k in cash

Authorities in Indiana said a machine gun was recovered from a vehicle involved in a high-speed pursuit in Porter County early Monday morning.

Indiana State Police announced charges against two 19-year-old men who allegedly led troopers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 94, according to a statement.

Ben Oberto: Cause of death revealed for missing Wisconsin father found dead in Chicago area

The cause of death of a Wisconsin father who went missing during a work trip to Chicago's suburbs and was later found dead has been revealed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner on Thursday confirmed Ben Oberto died from drowning after his car crashed and was submerged in a body of water off Interstate 90 near Rosemont. His death has been ruled an accident.

Water tower demolition leaves Waukegan homes covered in dust: ‘Everything is ruined’

There’s a big dust up among residents of north suburban Waukegan—over too much dust.



For the past month, the City of Waukegan has been demolishing an old concrete water tower, but nearby residents want the demolition halted, saying it’s disrupting their neighborhood and affecting their health.

‘Another day in Chicago': 8 wounded, 3 fatally in Gage Park mass shooting

A mass shooting wounded eight people, killing three, Monday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of West 59th Street, which is located in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Who is Brian Thompson? United Healthcare CEO fatally shot in targeted attack

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a midtown Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning in what police are calling a "brazen, targeted" attack.

Thompson, 50, who has served as the Fortune 500 company’s CEO since April 2021, was reportedly shot in the back and right calf by a masked man around 6:45 a.m. near W. 54th St. and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel.

Caitlin Tracey's South Loop death raises questions as Michigan neighbors recall her life.

Questions continue to swirl around the brutal death of a young woman in a South Loop condo building in October.

Caitlin Tracey, 36, was found dead at the bottom of a stairwell nearly six weeks ago after falling more than 20 floors. Her autopsy results are still pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Indiana man busted with over 6 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash during traffic stop: police

An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after state police found more than six pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when an Indiana State Trooper saw a black 2007 BMW SUV commit a moving violation while traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

‘You can’t do stuff like this': Tiffany Henyard, her supporters claim they were cheated in caucus

Thornton Township supervisor Tiffany Henyard, who also serves as the mayor of Dolton, lost her bid for re-election during Tuesday night’s Democratic caucus — but not without controversy.

State Sen. Napoleon Harris was selected as the party’s nominee for supervisor.

Suspect accused of shooting Jewish man near synagogue dead after being found unresponsive in jail

A man accused of shooting a Jewish man near a synagogue in West Rogers Park over a month ago was found dead in the Cook County jail, officials said Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi died by suicide after hanging himself in his cell.

Deadly Lincoln Park shooting: Police found weapons, body armor, maps in suspect's apartment

A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting in Lincoln Park last month.

John Conway, 35, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after the release of a community alert featuring a video of a person of interest, according to CPD.

