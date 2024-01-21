Week in Review: Tesla chargers packed amid cold weather • suburban retail theft • Illinois lottery winner

Electric vehicles were having trouble with Chicago's deep freeze; 21 people have been charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses since the first of the year; and one lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Tesla supercharging station packed in Oak Brook, dead cars line parking lot due to frigid temps Electric vehicles may be the way of the future, but many EV owners are having trouble dealing with Chicago’s bitterly cold temperatures.

Public charging stations have turned into car graveyards over the past couple of days.

2. 21 people charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses, including Nordstrom and Nike, since Jan. 1 Twenty-one people have been charged with stealing from businesses in DuPage County since Jan. 1, prosecutors said Tuesday.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin released the most recent incidents this week. They included the following:

3. $1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in small Illinois town A small town in Illinois racked up a big winner after a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a convenience store.

The winning ticket was bought at 508 Variety Shop, located at 508 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Mitchell, Illinois.

4. Migrant staying in Chicago allegedly stole $3K in merchandise, cut off ICE electronic monitoring device An Ecuadorian migrant staying in Chicago is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from retail stores as well as cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Jaime Ubaldo Obando-Andrade, 32, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

5. Winning $777K scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb A $10 scratch-off ticket turned into a major payday for one lucky Illinois Lottery player.

The Illinois Lottery says the winner will take home the 777 Jackpot's top prize, which is $777,000.

6. New Lenox mayor says he won't attend Johnson's meeting on migrants: 'You cannot say we're a sanctuary state' Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was set to host a meeting of regional mayors Tuesday morning at the United Center to strategize about migrants arriving in the state.

However, the meeting was postponed due to dangerously cold temps, according to the mayor's office.

7. Videos show man fatally struck by semi while running from Chicago police Newly released videos show the moment a man who was running from police was fatally struck by a semi last December in the Austin neighborhood.

Vesmo Banks, 25, allegedly drove a stolen vehicle to an auto cleaning service on Dec. 12 near the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue. When he got out, officers with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force tried to stop him.

8. Chicago men stole $33K worth of purses from Orland Park Von Maur; allegedly left DNA on burglary tools Two Chicago men are accused of burglarizing an Orland Park department store in 2022.

Jerrod Brim, 29, and Clifford Fields, 32, were each charged with commercial burglary.

9. Metra adopts new passenger code of conduct Metra is adopting a new passenger code of conduct and for the first time ever, it can be reinforced with rider suspensions or confiscated fare cards.

Suspensions can range from 10 days to one year, with repeat offenders getting more time. Metra will also maintain a database of those that violate the new protocols.

10. Charles Barkley rips Bulls fans for making widow of late team exec cry: 'That was total BS' Charles Barkley ripped Chicago Bulls fans on Monday night over the way they treated Thelma Krause during the team’s Ring of Honor ceremony last week, causing the widow of Jerry Krause to cry.

Krause, the architect of the Bulls dynasty who passed away in 2017, was shown on the video board of the United Center, and boos came down from the crowd. Thelma Krause appeared to be visibly upset with the crowd’s reaction.