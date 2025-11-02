Feds create chaos • Missing monkeys • 'Right to die' bill

There was outrage as federal agents were seen deploying tear gas on Chicago's North Side before a family Halloween parade; several monkeys were missing after a truck crash in Mississippi; and Illinois state legislators passed a bill to give terminally ill patients the option to take their own lives by medication.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Outrage after federal agents use tear gas just before Halloween parade in Old Irving Park

Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side are outraged after federal agents, once again, deployed chemical agents against protesters. This time it happened as parents and children were heading to a neighborhood Halloween parade in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Truck carrying research monkeys crashes in Mississippi — three still missing

Authorities in Mississippi said several monkeys "have been destroyed" but three are still on the loose after a truck carrying the animals crashed on Tuesday.

Suburban Chicago woman charged in fatal I-57 hit-and-run crash

Illinois State Police have arrested a Calumet Park woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month on Interstate 57.

Qyeenie Neal | Illinois State Police

‘Right to die’ bill passed by Illinois lawmakers, awaits Pritzker’s signature

Illinois state lawmakers passed a bill to allow terminally ill patients to receive medical help to end their own lives, which some refer to as a "right to die."

CBP Chief Greg Bovino ordered to report to judge every weekday on Chicago immigration operations

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino was ordered by a U.S. District judge to report to her every weekday for updates on their immigration enforcement efforts in the Chicago area.

Video shows 'fireball' incident at Navy Pier restaurant that left woman critically injured; lawsuits filed

Five people are suing over a fire last month at a Navy Pier restaurant that left four with burn injuries — one of them critically.

Chicago woman charged in South Loop shooting

A Chicago woman was charged with shooting another woman Tuesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood. Shaquita Brown, 39, allegedly got into an argument with a 21-year-old woman around 1:30 p.m. before shooting her twice in the leg outside a business.

Shaquita Brown | Chicago police

Man in custody after firing at officers in Addison, prompting shelter-in-place, police say

A man is in custody after opening fire on police officers in Addison following a call to 911 on Thursday. The shooting prompted a lengthy standoff, with the suspect hunkered down inside a residence and randomly firing shots at police over a period of several hours.

2 killed in I-88 crash in North Aurora, police say

A crash on Interstate 88 in the western suburbs left two people dead on Saturday night. Two people died at the scene.

Bears offer Chicago $25 million as they push to leave for Arlington Heights

If the Bears exit Chicago, they plan to drop $25 million in the city's lap, as part of a push to smooth their path out of town. The Bears are making the multi-million dollar offer to benefit Chicago as the team lobbies lawmakers for approval to move to Arlington Heights.

Caitlin Tracey's husband charged with murder 1 year after her death in Chicago

The husband of Caitlin Tracey, the woman who was found dead from a fall at a South Loop condo building a year ago, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

