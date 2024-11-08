CHICAGO: After the buzz of election week in Chicago, the city hasn’t simmered down; instead, it’s brewing with vibrant events like "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" and Sebastian Maniscalco’s "It Ain’t Right" tour.

And, of course, with the chill in the air, it's the ideal time to spark up the Weber, settle into a comfy chair, and root for the Chicago Bears in true Windy City style.

Here’s a look at the top things to do in Chicago this weekend.

What concerts and festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Weishfest at The Salt Shed Nov. 9

Ian at Patio Theater Nov. 9

J. Brown at Loft Adiq Ultra Lounge Nov. 9

Lupe Fiasco at The Salt Shed Nov. 10

What theater shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Prepare to be spellbound as "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" lands in the bustling Windy City! With its enchanting duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, this magical journey welcomes wizards and muggles alike, aged 8 years and above – making it an excursion for the whole family!

Dante 360: This is your all-access pass to dive headfirst into "The Divine Comedy" like you've never seen it before! Blending theater, visual art, and music, Dante 360 explores afterlife questions, love, fresh starts, and what comes next. More information can be found here.

Other things to do in Chicago this weekend

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears: Cheer on the home team this Sunday as the Bears take on the Patriots for week 10 of the 2024 season. Whether you’re attending at Soldier Field or watching from home, here’s everything you need to know.

A Conversation with Larry David: Known for the hit shows Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, comedy icon Larry David is coming to Chicago this Friday and Saturday for his highly anticipated 10-city tour. Ticket prices start at $154 and are selling quickly.

Elf’d Up: A festive favorite for many, Elf’d Up is back for year seven this Saturday November 9 at Stretch Bar and Grill. A tribute to the classic movie, "Elf", this holiday pop-up is sure to spread Christmas cheer. No reservations are needed, and kids are welcome before 3 p.m. on weekends.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Chicago native, Sebastian Maniscalco has been cracking the world up with sidesplitting stories about life, love, and his Italian roots since the early '00s. Now, he's preparing to take his new laughs on the road with the "It Ain't Right" Tour right here in his hometown. Tickets prices start at $35.

