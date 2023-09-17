Minimum middle class income in Illinois • Body of Chicago trainer found • Suburban woman wins big

A new study by Consumer Affairs has figured out the minimum annual income required for a family of four to be considered middle class in each state; a body that was found on the rocks of Promontory Point has been identified as a Chicago trainer who went missing after jumping off a boat in Lake Michigan and a Chicago area woman won $400,000 on a scratch-off ticket this week.

Here is your FOX 32 Week In Review.

1. Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Illinois; A new study by Consumer Affairs has figured out the minimum annual income required for a family of four to be considered middle class in each state.

The middle class is capturing a lower share of income than in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, according to Oliver Rust, head of product at independent inflation data aggregator Truflation. Rust said during an interview with Consumer Affairs that in the two decades since the mid-2000s, the portion of the country that is middle class has shrunk from roughly 60%. Instead, there has been a steep increase at the extreme bottom and top of the economic spectrum.

2. Man found dead on rocks of Promontory Point near Hyde Park identified as missing Chicago trainer; A body that was found on the rocks of Promontory Point Saturday morning has been identified as a Chicago trainer who went missing after jumping off a boat in Lake Michigan last week.

On Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified the body as 38-year-old Bryan Jackson.

Mary of Wood Dale, IL shows off her $400,000 winning Gold Standard Instant Ticket.

3. Illinois Lottery: $400,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Chicago area Jewel-Osco; A Chicago area woman won $400,000 on a scratch-off ticket this week, Illinois Lottery officials said.

Mary, from Wood Dale, bought a $5 Instant Ticket from the Jewel-Osco grocery store located at 343 W. Irving Park Rd.

4. Passenger escorted off plane at O'Hare after trying to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff; A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at O'Hare International Airport Friday night in order for a passenger to be escorted off the plane.

Chicago police say the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway at about 8:45 p.m. when an announcement was made from the cockpit about an earlier incident that initially delayed takeoff.

Darron Prince

5. Joliet man with prior felony convictions arrested in Topgolf parking lot for having gun; Bond has been denied for a Joliet man and convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

Darron Prince, 36, is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of armed violence.

6. Peso Pluma gets death threats from Mexican cartel, postpones upcoming shows: reports; Peso Pluma, the Mexican rapper whose songs promote drug trafficking and praise notorious drug lord "El Chapo," has postponed upcoming concerts in the U.S. after receiving death threats from a ruthless cartel.

According to USA Today, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel gang hung a banner over a bridge in Tijuana that read: "This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you)."

Bag of cocaine in Larry Dennis' possession (left) Larry Dennis pointing gun during drug-debt dispute (right)

7. Cook County man sentenced for dealing crack cocaine out of house, pointing gun at customer during dispute; A Cook County man has been sentenced to federal prison for dealing crack cocaine from his residence as well as possessing a loaded handgun.

Larry Dennis, 39, of Markham, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal drug charge.

According to prosecutors, Dennis conducted a drug-dealing operation from his residence in Markham. When a customer would arrive outside the home, he would approach the customer or their vehicle to deliver baggies of narcotics in exchange for cash.

8. Some Illinois residents could receive up to $5K through state's 'Money Match' program; The Illinois State Treasurer has mailed thousands of checks from the state's ‘Money Match’ program.

The program uses the treasurer's unclaimed property database to return the funds.

According to the treasurer's office, some people are in line to receive up to $5,000.

9. 'Miracle in Mundelein': Chicago suburb hosts first music fest where people can (legally) smoke pot; For the first time, attendees at a music festival in Illinois are being "fully permitted" to use cannabis on site, organizers said.

The Miracle in Mundelein started on Saturday and continues on Sunday. Featured musicians include Cypress Hill, Action Bronson, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Lettuce, and Stephen Marley.

Vernia Jones | Chicago police

10. Chicago woman charged with unleashing dogs on police officers in West Garfield Park; A Chicago woman is facing charges after allegedly siccing two dogs on police officers Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Vernia Jones, 31, is accused of unleashing two dogs on three police officers while they were investigating an incident around 11:22 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue, police said.