Video of Javion Magee released • Indiana police struggle with faulty cars • Marquee closes warehouse

Javion Magee: Police release video showing Chicago area man buying rope in North Carolina before his death

The Vance County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina released video on Monday showing a Chicago area man purchasing rope before his death last week.

Javion Magee, 21, of Bellwood, was found in North Carolina near his truck last week, leaning against a tree with a rope around his neck, according to local authorities.

Merrillville police chief slams Stellantis over faulty Dodge Durangos, forced to sell at 'significant' loss

The police chief of Merrillville, Indiana is slamming auto giant Stellantis after its fleet of recently purchased Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles encountered serious design flaws, rendering them useless to protect the northwest Indiana town.

In an open letter to the community on Friday, Merrillville police chief Konstantinos Nuses said the issue has left him with no choice but to sell the SUVs at a "significant financial loss" for the department and taxpayers.

Cook County event rental company closes warehouse, employees laid off

A well-known event rental company in the southwest suburbs has unexpectedly shut down operations.

Marquee Event Rentals, on Monday afternoon, notified employees at its McCook warehouse that they were being laid off. For some, their termination was effective immediately.

Suburban woman charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper hidden in shoes into Cook County Jail

A suburban woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle pieces of drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail.

Pandora Sinon was arrested Wednesday in Justice, Illinois, on a charge of attempting to bring a controlled substance into a penal institution.

Tatanisha Jackson: Teen fatally shot mother at 'point-blank range' in front of father, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting his mother at their South Shore home on Thursday, according to court documents.

Davion Pryor appeared in court Saturday and is being charged as an adult. He was arrested a few hours after 43-year-old Tatanisha Jackson was shot and killed around 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Tiffany Henyard 'illegally' appoints new Dolton police chief, village spokesperson says

Just a month after Dolton police officers cast a vote of "no confidence" in Deputy Police Chief Lewis Lacey, the village has appointed a new top law enforcement official.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard recently appointed Ron Burge Sr. the new police chief of Dolton, village spokesperson Dr. Naikita Nicci said in a statement to Fox 32. Nicci called the appointment of Burge Sr. "illegal".

Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr.

Suburban mayor dies unexpectedly

A suburban mayor died unexpectedly on Monday.

According to the Village of Steger, Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr. leaves behind his wife, four children, and two grandchildren.

Saint Xavier football player among 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Tinley Park

A crash on Interstate 80 in Tinley Park on Sunday resulted in the deaths of two New Lenox men, one of whom was a football player at St. Xavier University.

The crash happened between an SUV and a semi truck around 4:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Woman dead, 2 others critically injured in South Loop ejection crash

A 21-year-old woman is dead and two other people were critically injured after they were ejected from a vehicle in the South Loop early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:14 a.m.

White Sox showcase potential South Loop stadium site with pop-up baseball field

The Chicago White Sox have taken a creative step in their push for a new stadium, constructing a pop-up baseball field at the proposed site in the South Loop.

This latest move is part of the team's efforts to secure public funding for the project. The field was created by the White Sox's renowned groundskeeper, Roger Bossard, who built the diamond to give a tangible vision of what the stadium could look like.

