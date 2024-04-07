Week in Review: Chicago eclipse guide • Dolton mayor controversy • Naperville Topgolf arrests

Chicago isn't in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse, but there will still be a good view; Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under fire once again after allegedly locking residents out of city hall; and two men were arrested with loaded guns at the Topgolf in Naperville.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago solar eclipse map: Path through Illinois, peak times on April 8

What is the path of totality of the 2024 total solar eclipse? When will it peak in Chicago and southern Illinois?

The path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will move from Texas to Maine throughout the afternoon on Monday. The event begins at the Texas-Mexico border around 12:10 p.m. Central Daylight Time and ends after it leaves northern Maine around 4:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

'Worst mayor in America': Dolton meeting with Tiffany Henyard turns to chaos

A village meeting in Dolton descended into chaos as residents pounded on doors to get in and four trustees walked out abruptly on Monday night.

The village board had expected to address Mayor Tiffany Henyard's veto of an investigation into herself. However, the meeting never got to that point.

2 men at Naperville Topgolf found with loaded guns: prosecutors

Two men who were allegedly found to be in possession of loaded guns at a Topgolf recreational facility in Naperville have been denied pre-trial release, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The men, who were arrested in separate incidents last week, were each charged with multiple felonies, including armed habitual criminal, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

'She doesn't care': Dolton residents locked out of Village Hall amid Mayor Tiffany Henyard controversy

The old saying goes that you can’t fight City Hall. But in south suburban Dolton, residents say they can’t even get into their own City Hall.

That comes after some residents were locked out of a village board meeting Monday night. Dolton officials are blaming safety concerns, but residents are pointing the finger at embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

'Never seen nothing like it': Tornadoes leave behind damage in Kankakee County

As high winds swept through the area Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County.

The first was reported near Herscher just before 2 p.m., and soon after, a second tornado hit Manteno.

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lawn identified as beloved CPS teaching assistant

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Sunday night has been identified.

Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road at 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

'Small number' of tuberculosis cases confirmed in Chicago migrant shelters

Chicago health officials confirmed Wednesday that there is a 'small number' of tuberculosis (TB) cases among migrants in the city, and their medical teams are ramping up contact tracing.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the cases were reported in "a few different shelters" in the city; however, officials did not disclose the exact number of confirmed cases, or which shelter locations they originated from.

Autism Awareness Day highlights urgent need for timely screenings, therapies

Ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, FOX 32’s Elizabeth Matthews looked into a problem for many families with children with autism.

Waitlists for screenings, evaluations and even many much-needed therapies - this extra time can be detrimental to the child who needs these services.

Frankfort family transforms historic bank into The Candle Vault

A priceless old building in Frankfort has been brought back to life with its wealth of history taking the community down memory lane.

Built in 1885, Frankfort's Citizens Bank is a pillar of the community. A pillar that no one wanted.

How the loss of his father drives Evanston native and Purdue guard Lance Jones in the Final Four

Purdue guard Lance Jones is an Evanston Township High School grad. He played for Mike Ellis for four years and is the winningest player in school history, bringing ETHS to the IHSA Final Four two years in a row.

After four years at Southern Illinois, he transferred to Purdue this year and finds himself two wins away from a national championship.

