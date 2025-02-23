Chicago hospital stabbing • 100 bags of drugs seized • Officer killed in crash

Two staff members, including an ER doctor, were injured at Provident Hospital in Chicago on Monday; a Chicago man was allegedly arrested with 108 bags of heroin and fentanyl and four bags of cocaine following a high-speed chase; and a north suburban police officer was killed in a car crash on his way to work.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago emergency room doctor stabbed in chest by patient, police say

Two staff members were injured by a patient in the emergency department at Provident Hospital on Monday afternoon, including an emergency room doctor who was stabbed in the chest.

Chicago man found with 112 bags of drugs after high-speed chase across suburbs: officials

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after being arrested with 108 bags of heroin and fentanyl and four bags of cocaine following a high-speed chase through the western suburbs.

Glenview police officer killed in car crash on his way to work

A north suburban police officer was killed in a car crash on his way to work on Sunday morning. Glenview police officer Robert Fryc, 43, died in the crash.

The man charged in connection with his death was allegedly impaired and veered into oncoming traffic, prosecutors said.

Man arrested after woman killed, boys injured in Chicago stabbing

A suspect is in custody after a woman was killed and her two young boys were wounded in domestic-related stabbings that prompted an Amber Alert Friday morning in Chicago.

3 Cook County residents detained after stealing SUV, fleeing police at 130 mph: officials

Three Cook County residents are being detained after allegedly stealing a high-end SUV and leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this month.

Illinois auto shop owner allegedly sold drugs out of business, police find $11K and gun during search

An Illinois auto shop owner was arrested this week for allegedly selling drugs out of his business. Waukegan police arrested Victor Montes De Oca Lopez, 63, after executing a search warrant at his auto shop on Belvidere Road early Wednesday morning.

1 dead, another injured in massive Naperville house fire

A person died and another was hospitalized after a massive house fire in Naperville Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which broke out around 3:15 p.m., left the home uninhabitable, displacing five people.

Illinois woman accused of stabbing mother in head with kitchen knife

A 20-year-old Vernon Hills woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her mother in the head early Thursday morning, according to police.

Indiana family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Five people, including three children, were found dead inside a home in Lake Station, Indiana, on Friday afternoon, police said.

New coronavirus discovered in Chinese bats: What we know

Researchers have discovered a new coronavirus in Chinese bats. HKU5-CoV-2 is a coronavirus belonging to the merbecovirusgroup, which also includes the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) virus.

