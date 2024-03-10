Week in Review: Dolton mayor controversies • Ella French verdict • Pilsen bakery graffiti • and more

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing a lawsuit, a jury found Emonte Morgan guilty in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and outrage in the suburbs after a student was allegedly brutally beaten inside a high school bathroom.

These are the top stories on FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sued by church for alleged discrimination

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing another hurdle after a lawsuit accuses her of discriminating against a church.

Redeemed Christian Church of God Resurrection Power Assembly alleges the mayor and the village failed to apply Dolton's zoning code by preventing the church from renovating a building it purchased.

2. Ella French trial: Verdict for Emonte Morgan announced in killing of Chicago police officer

A jury, on Tuesday night, found Emonte Morgan guilty in the August 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French after deliberating for just over three hours.

It was an emotional trial for French's family, who hugged through tears once they learned her killer would be behind bars.

3. 2 juveniles face charges after video circulates of alleged assault at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

There was outrage in the western suburbs Wednesday night after a student was allegedly brutally beaten inside a bathroom at Wheaton Warrenville South High School last month.

Two juveniles are now facing charges in connection to the beating.

4. Pilsen bakery targeted by graffiti sends message of resilience

It's a bitter taste for a Chicago business that makes sweet confections, after someone graffitied an unwelcome message on a new bakery in Pilsen. What makes it sting even more is that the owners are part of the Hispanic community.

"The number one thing I felt was disappointment. It was sadness," said Katsuji Tabares, a co-owner of the new Bittersweet Bakery in Pilsen. "I wasn't even upset. I wasn't angry. I was just more sad."

Ishawn Pitts (left) Tylo Eddins (right) Expand

5. Man carjacks Uber driver in Chicago, picks up 2nd suspect before killing two people in random shooting: police

Two men are accused of fatally shooting two people in Waukegan last month in what authorities describe as a random act of violence.

Tylo Eddins and Ishawn Pitts both face first-degree murder charges.

6. Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoes investigation into herself

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard on Monday vetoed a resolution passed by the village board last month that sought to investigate her spending.

The resolution, which received unanimous support from the four-trustee majority, aimed to scrutinize Henyard's alleged misuse of funds. It mandated Henyard to submit the village's financial records and called for an FBI investigation.

7. Isaac Goodlow III: Carol Stream board meeting gets heated after release of body-cam video

A board meeting in Carol Stream grew heated Monday night as family members of Isaac Goodlow III confronted village trustees.

Goodlow, 30, was shot and killed by officers last month while they responded to a domestic disturbance at his apartment, located at 260 East St. Charles Road.

8. Illinois congressman leads charge challenging TikTok, which could lead to a ban

A congressional committee unanimously advanced a bill that could prevent app stores from carrying the popular social media app TikTok.

Efforts have been made in the past to block TikTok, but new legislation introduced this week – H.R. 7520, the Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024 – could be the most serious yet.

9. Chicago traffic alert: Prepare for more Kennedy construction

Construction on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway is once again revving up.

This marks the start of year two of a three-year construction project. Officials stress the memory of brutal traffic jams during phase one.

10. Chicago migrant diagnosed with measles among city's first 2 cases since 2019

Two cases of measles have been reported in Chicago this week, including a young child staying at a Pilsen migrant shelter, the city's first cases in five years, according to the Department of Public Health.

One case was identified in a young migrant at the new arrivals shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood, health officials said. The child's infectious period has ended and they have now recovered.

11. Suburban Chicago dog and postman forge heartwarming friendship, go viral on social media

Postal workers and dogs are notorious for being enemies, but one local pair is breaking that stigma.

In Hoffman Estates, a little pup and her postman have forged a friendship that's going viral. Frannie and Postman Dan Larsen are now lovingly referred to as "FranDan."