Top Illinois schools • Mom accused of stabbing son • CosMc's to close

2 Illinois school districts land on list of nation's best

Two Illinois school districts landed on a new ranking of the United States' top education systems. The ranking was conducted by online tutoring marketplace Wiingy using data from school rating and review site Niche.

Chicago mother stabbed 7-year-old son after he caused mess: prosecutors

New details were revealed in court Monday in the stabbing of a 7-year-old boy by his mother Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Llovana Torres, 26, was arrested Saturday morning, less than two hours after allegedly stabbing her son at their home.

McDonald's to close all CosMc's locations, including Bolingbrook original

McDonald’s is pulling the plug on its short-lived CosMc’s experiment, announcing all locations—including the Bolingbrook original—will shut down starting next month.

Illinois prosecutors eye possible hate crime charges after woman attacked at Chicago-area McDonald's

A 19-year-old man and juvenile have been charged—and may face hate crime counts—after a woman was seriously injured in an alleged anti-LGBTQ+ attack at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, authorities said.

DOJ launches probe into Chicago's hiring practices after Mayor Johnson's comments

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the City of Chicago for possible race-based hiring practices following comments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation in a letter on Monday, citing potential violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race.

4 men had $570K worth of counterfeit Apple, Samsung products, Illinois prosecutors say

Four men were accused of running an electronics counterfeit ring in DuPage County worth more than half a million dollars, prosecutors said. Salvatore Derosa, 50, Simone Signorelli, 23, Vincenzo Demartino, 49, and Luca Demartino, 25, were charged with possession of counterfeit items with intent to sell, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Traffic stop leads to 'ghost gun' and drug arrests on Chicago's South Side: Cook County sheriff

Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood after investigators recovered firearms and suspected drugs, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Two UW-Platteville students dead; incident was 'targeted and isolated'

Two UW-Platteville students have died following an incident at Wilgus Hall on Monday, May 19. In an email sent to campus, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich said, "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of two UW-Platteville students, Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Chicago committee approves snap curfew plan for teens

A plan to allow police to issue temporary curfews for unaccompanied teens advanced Tuesday after a Chicago City Council committee approved the proposal. The full City Council delayed a final vote on the matter later in the week.

4 men acquitted in Chicago's Barraco’s Pizza restaurant fight involving employees

Four men accused of attacking multiple employees and an off-duty officer at a pizza restaurant on Chicago’s Southwest Side last year were acquitted on Wednesday. The charges stemmed from an incident on June 23, 2024, when the men were accused of fighting staff members at Barraco’s Pizza in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

