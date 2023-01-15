Chicago's winter weather outlook • nurse smuggles drugs into jail • $1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold

Winter weather in the Chicago area has been sparse this year with just over 3 inches of snow since December, a nurse smuggled drugs into the Cook County Jail for a man she was dating, and one Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on Lucky Day Lotto this week.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. When will real winter weather return to Chicago? Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of this week, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.

2. Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.

3. Illinois Lottery player wins over $1M with Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold online An Illinois iLottery player won over $1 million with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket this week. The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Monday, Jan. 9 evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000.

4. City removes nooses hanging from tree after Gage Park renters refused to take them down A noose went up as part of Halloween decorations at a home in the 5800 block of South Artesian in the Gage Park neighborhood. Chicago Ald. Stephanie Coleman was called about the issue days ago, and that's when the city showed up to give the renter a chance to remove it, or they would take it down.

5. Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police say this white SUV may have been involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in the 5600 block of West Madison Street.

6. Group of 10 caught on camera breaking into Roselle dealership, stealing luxury vehicles At least 10 people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into an auto dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video from Exclusive Autohaus – a luxury, pre-owned car dealership – in the 1600 block of S. Roselle Road captured the brazen crime, which unfolded in a matter of minutes.

7. Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic battery and two additional counts of fleeing and eluding police - both felonies, the DuPage County state's attorney said.

Reginald Hubbert (DuPage County State's Attorney)

8. Soldier Field reimagined: Developer releases video of proposed remodel Soldier Field has been the home of the Chicago Bears for decades and a landmark since the late 80s — now a developer wants to transition the space into the modern era. Landmark Development released a video last Sunday providing a virtual tour of what Soldier Field could look like after a complete remodel.

9. Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business After more than two decades in business , a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer last weekend.

10. Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Maya Smith in the front seat of the vehicle, who appeared to have been shot and killed. Maya's two-year-old girl was found in the backseat of the vehicle with no apparent physical injury, police said.