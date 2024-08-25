4 Chicago suburbs top list of safest cities in US • Illinois Lottery winner • O'Hare drug bust

A handful of Chicago suburbs were ranked among the safest and wealthiest cities in the country; a winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold in Chicago; and a man was arrested at O'Hare Airport with 40 pounds of cannabis in his luggage.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

4 Chicago suburbs ranked among the top safest, wealthiest cities in the country: study

Four Chicago suburbs have been ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest cities in the nation.

According to a new report by GOBankingRates, Western Springs in DuPage County has been ranked No.1, followed by Kenilworth, Illinois in Cook County in the No. 2 spot.

Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M off ticket bought in Chicago

A new millionaire was made in Chicago over the weekend!

A $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a grocery store on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago man flew from California to O'Hare with more than $200K worth of cannabis: police

A Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare Airport after flying in from California with more than 40 pounds of cannabis in his luggage Saturday.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department sent Chicago police photos of 26-year-old Rhashad Barnes and two suitcases full of cannabis.

Driver ejected, killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

The Illinois State Police launched an investigation into a deadly Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 94 in Dolton.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway at Dolton Road around 2 a.m.

Kristina Krause and K9 Odin | L:ake County Sheriff's Office

High-speed chase over 100 mph in Lake County ends in arrest

A Fox Lake woman was arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase of over 100 mph and being tracked down by a K9 Monday night in the northern suburbs.

Around 11 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a stolen Dodge Charger near Washington Street and Route 21 in Gurnee. The car had reportedly fled several times from law enforcement in the past few days.

Protesters rally in downtown Chicago ahead of Democratic National Convention

Protesters marched in downtown Chicago on Sunday, just one day before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

The pre-convention march began just after 5 p.m. at the intersections of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. It was put on by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a self-described "new coalition of feminist, LGBTQ and pro-Palestinian organizations."

Bomb threats made to Chicago hotels on 2nd day of DNC deemed not credible

Chicago police and the U.S. Secret Service said a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday at several hotels on the Near West Side was unfounded.

City officials said law enforcement cleared a number of locations downtown on Tuesday afternoon and "said no credible threats were found."

Chicago DNC protest: Video shows moment security fence breached outside United Center

Chicago protesters breached a security fence outside the United Center on Monday as thousands inside prepared for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

What began as a peaceful demonstration turned chaotic and dangerous during Chicago's second DNC-related march so far.

Country star Luke Bryan's tour truck gets stuck under downtown bridge ahead of Chicago show

An equipment semi-truck from country star Luke Bryan's tour got stuck under a bridge in downtown Chicago ahead of his show at Wrigley Field this weekend.

A bystander captured images of the stuck semi-truck Saturday morning under a bridge at Irving and DuSable Lake Shore Drive and shared them on Reddit.

Mugshot released of Colby Chapman. (Harvey PD)

Harvey alderwoman arrested after alleged assault of City Administrator caught on video

A Harvey alderwoman was arrested this week after she allegedly assaulted the City Administrator.

On Aug. 14, video footage from the City of Harvey Municipal Building, located at 15320 Broadway Avenue, allegedly captured an altercation between 2nd Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman and City Administrator Corean Davis, city officials said.

