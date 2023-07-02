Lawsuit filed against CPD • mother demands justice for son's killing • cyberattacks impact Illinoisans

A woman filed a lawsuit against Chicago police after she was arrested in connection to a murder and the charges were later dropped; mother wants to speak with the Cook County prosecutor after her son's murder was caught on video and the killer was never charged; and cyberattacks appear to be on the rise in Illinois.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Charges dropped against mother, son in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting: Murder charges have been dropped against a mother and her son accused of killing a man during a fight inside a restaurant on June 18 in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Cook County prosecutors announced Monday all charges have been dropped against Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son.

2. Man punches woman in face, then she shoots him: Police said a man was shot after he punched a woman repeatedly in the face in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Police said the man and woman were arguing inside a residence on the 500 block of East 134th Street around 2:38 p.m.

3. Mom outraged after video captures son's killing, no charges filed: 'I need Kim Foxx to call me now': The video has gone viral on social media. It's only 38 seconds long, but it shows 32-year-old Jaleel Spencer on the ground after he was shot and a woman running back to a black sedan.

The shooting occurred in the alley on 47th and Michigan Avenue back in March.

"Is that the law in Chicago now? Can you drive up and shoot somebody and then stand over them and unload in them? That's my question to the mayor, Kim Foxx. Whoever needs to answer that," said Fredrick Spencer, Jaleel's mother.

4. Cyberattack impacts nearly 400,000 Illinois residents: Nearly 400,000 Illinois residents were affected by a cyberattack in late May.

The state had been using a third-party program called "Move IT" to transfer sensitive data, which is what hackers exploited.

5. Contractor dead after being injured on site of NASCAR Chicago Street Race: A man is dead after being injured on site of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Friday.

At about 11:28 a.m., a 53-year-old man was in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain when he suffered an injury, Chicago police said.

6. Mother whose charges were dropped in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting files lawsuit: The Chicago mother previously charged in a man's murder at a West Pullman restaurant filed a lawsuit Tuesday, claiming the dismissed charges have caused "great harm" to her family.

Charges against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14-year-old son were dropped Monday after new video showed the violent June 18th confrontation between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown leading up to his shooting death.

7. Aurora invites Chicago Bears to consider them as stadium relocation option: The city of Aurora has invited the Chicago Bears to consider it as an option for their possible stadium relocation.

Following the Bears' decision to explore options beyond Arlington Heights, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin sent a letter to Bears general manager Kevin Warren to express his city's interest and extend a personal invitation for the team to visit the western suburb.

8. Two people found dead of an overdose inside car in South Chicago: Chicago police are investigating after two people were founded dead of an overdose inside a car.

Police said the deceased are a woman and a man, 32.

They were found in the 8300 block of South Manistee in South Chicago around 3:17 p.m. on Sunday.

9. Woman shot to death during fight between 2 men inside Chicago home: A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Sunday inside a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head, Chicago police said.

10. One of Chicago’s most popular lakefront venues is closed, with no reopening date: The sprawling ship-shaped venue — which would normally be swarming with sun-seeking revelers at this time of year — is closed, with no date for reopening on one of the city’s busiest party beaches.

"Temporarily closed this summer for renovations," read the signs on the main entrance and Castaways’ social media accounts. "We’re excited to welcome everyone back aboard soon!"

The building tenant, Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants, has applied to the Chicago Department of Buildings for a permit to do about $150,000 worth of renovations. But that was in February, and the permit application is still pending.