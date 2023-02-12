Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death

Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties: Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The closings come as some businesses nationwide have been shutting down stores, such a Bed Bath & Beyond. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/walmart-closing-stores-homewood-plainfield-lincolnwood

Tyteanne Bell | Chicago police

2. West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park: A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/west-chicago-woman-charged-in-deadly-stabbing-in-humboldt-park

3. Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town: A Texas woman shared her shoe-shopping struggle online and it went viral – even catching the attention of a Chicago boutique. Now, for the first time, the Houston woman has a pair of high heels — that’s breaking records of its own – thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/woman-worlds-largest-feet-finally-has-shoes-west-town

4. Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery: If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/wheeling-establishment-combines-alcohol-marijuana-and-a-bakery

5. Peter Salvino: Cause of death revealed for Northwestern student found in Diversey Harbor: Peter Salvino, the Northwestern University doctoral student who went missing after a party last December, died from accidental drowning, officials announced Wednesday. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/peter-salvino-cause-of-death-revealed-for-northwestern-student-found-in-diversey-harbor

6. $1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County: One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/1m-winning-mega-millions-ticket-sold-in-cook-county

Steven Coleman (left) and Lawrence Williams Jr. | Chicago police

7. Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting: Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/pair-charged-in-deadly-park-manor-shooting

Peaches Johnson and Roy Crane (DuPage County state's attorney's office)

8. Chicago man, woman sentenced for stealing $15K worth of cologne from Ulta Beauty store: Two people who participated in the burglary of an Ulta Beauty store in west suburban Oak Brook in 2021 have each been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-man-woman-sentenced-stealing-15k-worth-cologne-ulta-beauty-store

9. Chicago man pinned victim against CTA pillar while his cousin stabbed him in the upper body: prosecutors: A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked. Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. on murder and armed robbery charges in the stabbing death of Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-man-charged-in-deadly-loop-stabbing

10. 2nd Corvette driver charged with drag-racing that led to woman's death in Chicago Lawn: Charges have been filed against two Corvette drivers who were drag racing in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when one of them lost control and struck a woman out for a late dinner with her boyfriend, killing her. FULL STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/second-corvette-driver-charged-in-drag-race-that-killed-woman-in-clearing