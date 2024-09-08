Man charged in CTA Blue Line murders • 3 arrested in mail carrier's death • Missing elderly woman found dead

A man was charged in the fatal shooting of four people who were sleeping on the CTA Blue Line; three people were arrested in connection to the murder of a mail carrier in Orland Park and an elderly woman who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side was found dead.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 4 people on CTA Blue Line train; victims identified

A Chicago man is now facing multiple murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed four people on a CTA Blue Line train on Monday in what police are calling a "random act of violence."

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said she fears a motive may never be known.

FULL STORY.

Three arrested in connection with mail carrier's murder in Orland Park

Three people are behind bars in connection with a mail carrier's shooting death in southwest suburban Orland Park earlier this year.

The shooting happened March 20 at 17000 Pond Willow Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Nissan Maxima on the side of the road, riddled with bullet holes.

FULL STORY.

Michael T. Sund

Illinois man arrested after police find guns, drugs inside suburban home

An Illinois man was arrested last week for allegedly possessing two dozen guns and drugs.

Michael T. Sund, 43, of St. Charles, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number.

FULL STORY.

Missing elderly woman on Southwest Side found dead, family confirms

An 85-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday on the Southwest Side has been found dead, her family confirms.

Francia Renteria disappeared Sept. 1 from the area of 5700 S. Melvina, according to Chicago police.

FULL STORY.

Chicago mother and son targeted in terrifying daylight robbery, video shows

In a terrifying Labor Day ordeal, a Chicago mother of two found herself begging for her life while her 10-year-old son ran for safety.

The incident unfolded in broad daylight on the 7300 block of South Wabash in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

FULL STORY.

Kara Welsh murder: Illinois man accused of killing gymnast near UW-Whitewater

An Illinois man is expected to be charged in the fatal shooting of Kara Welsh, a national gymnastics champion, in an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, police said.

Welsh, a 21-year-old student from Plainfield, was killed Friday night, Whitewater police said.

On Tuesday, the Whitewater Police Department forwarded the following charges for Chad Richards, 23, to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office: First-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

FULL STORY.

Looters ransack UPS truck after viaduct collision on Chicago's Southwest Side

A group of at least a dozen people looted a UPS tractor-trailer on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday morning following a crash.

At 10:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, the truck’s roof was torn off while attempting to drive underneath a viaduct.

FULL STORY.

New details released after Joliet toddler stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother

A two-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his six-year-old brother in Joliet on Friday, according to police.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive.

When police arrived, they found the 2-year-old child inside the home with multiple stab wounds. Following an initial investigation, authorities said they believe the child was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his older brother.

FULL STORY.

Illinois couple wins $3M after buying scratch-off ticket from suburban convenience store

One lucky couple is $3 million richer after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket in suburban Chicago!

The scratch-off ticket was purchased at Volume Liquors, located at 382 Northwest Highway in Cary.

FULL STORY.

Chicago resident criticizes city spending on migrants: 'Are y'all lying to us?'

Tensions flared at a City Council meeting on Friday as residents and aldermen continued to clash over how the city allocates taxpayer money for migrant care.

Though the joint meeting of the Immigration and Housing committees was unable to proceed due to several aldermen failing to show, residents still took the opportunity to voice their opinions during the public comment session.

FULL STORY.