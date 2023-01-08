Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shootout caught on video

A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving her residence in Chicago at 1:13 a.m.

2. 'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border were scheduled to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn this week.

3. Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

4. Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

5. Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Calvin Rice, Jr. | Chicago police

6. 2 fatally shot in Orland Park home Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found 37-year-old Jonathan Paska and 36-year-old Michael Lafrey shot to death inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

7. Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m

8. 2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.

Bryan Mitchell and Marco Zabala

9. Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

10. Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance

PHOTO COURTESY: THE CITY OF WHEATON

A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 31-year-old Paige M. Donahue, suffered severe traumatic injuries.