Shania Twain Chicago concert • suburban Popeyes shooting • woman charged in deadly DUI crash

Shania Twain's most recent Chicago performance went viral after she slid and fell on stage; three people were shot outside a Popeyes in the south suburbs; and a Chicago Ridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed two people in a crash while she was driving under the influence.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Shania Twain wipes out onstage during Chicago concert Shania Twain met the floor on tour this weekend after slipping onstage while performing. Twain, 57, was strutting across the stage in Chicago to her song "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" in knee-high boots when she slid and fell to the ground.

2. 3 shot in parking lot of suburban Popeyes restaurant Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant in south suburban Harvey. Around 6:06 p.m., Harvey police responded to 147th St. and Halsted for a report of shots fired.

Christine Brocious

3. Cook County woman charged after DUI crash kills brother and sister Bond has been set for a Chicago Ridge woman accused of driving under the influence, crashing into another vehicle and killing a brother and sister last week. Christine Brocious, 36, faces one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

FILE - An iPhone 11 Pro Max seen in an Apple retail store.

4. Apple to shut down My Photo Stream: Here’s how to save your photos Some Apple users could be at risk for losing their photos later this month after the company announced it will be doing away with My Photo Stream.

My Photo Stream was created to make it easier to sync photos across multiple Apple devices. It allowed a user’s most recently-taken photos to be automatically stored and saved for 30 days, but on June 26, that feature was disabled and everything that was saved there will be permanently deleted on July 26.

5. Man gunned down outside Chicago Walgreens A man was killed in a shooting outside a Walgreens store Monday on Chicago's Southwest Side. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the male victim was on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of S. Western Ave. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.

6. Massive sinkhole reported on Chicago's South Side A massive sinkhole was reported in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Monday. The sinkhole opened up at 60th and Sangamon. Social media postings show a gaping hole a few feet wide, with broken-up pieces of the street around it.

7. Tesla is hiring test-drivers in these 14 US cities Tesla is hiring temporary workers to test-drive the company’s electric vehicles this summer and collect data on their self-driving systems. According to job listings on Tesla’s website, the company is seeking "seasonal vehicle operators" to join the vehicle data collection team in 14 U.S. cities.

8. Chicago man charged with murder in shooting deaths of wife, daughter A Chicago man is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly gunning down his wife and 15-year-old daughter. He's also accused of trying to kill his 18-year-old son.

Mike Lopez was sitting outside his Little Village home just after midnight on Monday when he heard at least 15 shots ring out from his neighbor’s home. He looked and saw a young man running down the street, limping and hiding behind parked cars.

9. Firework explodes in man's face, critically injuring him in Lake County A firework blew up in the face of a man, leaving him seriously injured Sunday night in Lake County.

The 58-year-old brought several commercial-grade fireworks that require a permit to possess and detonate to a residence in the 24400 block of Hickory Nut Grove in unincorporated Cary, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

10. Newborn twins found dead at Chicago daycare after 'unanticipated delivery' New information released on Friday is shedding light on what happened before two newborn baby girls were found dead inside a Streeterville childcare center Thursday night. Authorities say a pregnant employee had a "medical emergency" that resulted in an "unanticipated delivery."