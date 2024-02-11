Week in Review: Dolton mayor exposed by former police chief • Illinois lottery • 400 cars stolen in Chicago

The former Dolton police chief spoke out about Mayor Tiffany Henyard for the first time; a winning $900,000 Illinois lottery ticket was sold in the suburbs; and more than 400 cars were stolen in Chicago in just one week.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Former Dolton police chief exposes Mayor Tiffany Henyard's alleged misuse of police detail The former police chief of south suburban Dolton is speaking out for the first time about Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s controversial police security detail, and how it affected his ability to fight crime.

In 2023, a FOX 32 investigation showed how that security detail is taking officers off the street and costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in overtime.

2. Illinois Lottery: Winning $900K ticket sold in Chicago suburb A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million was sold in a Chicago suburb Tuesday.

The Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket worth $902,096 was purchased just before midnight at a 7-Eleven located at 4501 W. 91st St., in Oak Lawn.

3. Chicago crime: 457 cars stolen in a single week, alderwoman weighs in Car theft in the city reached unprecedented levels last year, and this year, the perpetrators have shown no signs of slowing down. In just one week, a staggering 65 cars were stolen on average each day.

4. Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announces $1 million giveaway, sparking concern among residents Some residents in the south suburbs are concerned after the Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor promised a $1 million dollar giveaway.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard posted a message on her personal Facebook page earlier this week, asking people to tune in to a live Facebook broadcast for an announcement that she said could change their lives – a $1 million giveaway in honor of Black History Month.

5. Woman, 18, dropped off at Chicago hospital with 10 gunshot wounds A woman suffering from 10 gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side.

The 18-year-old was dropped off at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with six gunshots wounds to the left thigh and four gunshot wounds to the right hand, police said. She was listed in "good condition."

6. Gov. Pritzker concerned about cost of new White Sox South Loop stadium Renderings of a new Chicago White Sox stadium in the South Loop were revealed on Wednesday.

Last month, the Sun-Times reported the White Sox were in "serious" talks to build a stadium on a parcel of land known as "The 78." It's a sprawling 60-plus acres at Clark and Roosevelt, currently owned by Related Midwest.

7. Cook County physician convicted of $1.2M Medicaid fraud A Cook County judge has convicted Dr. William McMiller for defrauding the state of over $1.2 million in Medicaid funds.

McMiller, who is the owner of Dr. Bill's Learning Center, was found guilty on charges of theft of government property and vendor fraud. These felonies carry penalties of six to 30 years and four to 20 years in prison.

8. Water rates to rise in Chicago suburb Residents of Elmhurst will see an increase in water and sewer rates after the City Council voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a 28 percent hike.

The decision aims to fund $5 million worth of annual water and sewer main replacements, alongside necessary infrastructure updates to comply with new federal mandates.

9. Aurora's Fox Valley Mall undergoes 2nd phase of redevelopment Phase two of the Fox Valley Mall redevelopment is underway in Aurora.

The city says the second phase will bring an additional 323 apartment homes with dedicated amenities, including a pool deck and resident lounge.

10. ‘It’s really bad on the train': CTA riders caught smoking in plain sight despite ban Smoking has not been allowed on Chicago Transit Authority trains, buses and platforms for quite some time. However, many riders are still disregarding the rule.

The CTA said Wednesday they're taking proactive measures to address smoking on its properties after the Chicago Police Department reported a significant increase in smoking citations issued in 2023, marking the highest number since 2019.