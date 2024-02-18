Week in Review: Mourning Hinsdale South teacher • Franklin Park crash kills 2 girls • 3 Chicago KFCs closed

The Darien community is mourning the death of a beloved Hinsdale South High School teacher; two 18-year-old girls were killed in a fiery crash in Franklin Park; and Chicagoans on the South Side are concerned over lost jobs after three fast-food chain franchises abruptly closed.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Hinsdale South High School teacher dies after suffering medical emergency on campus Hinsdale South High School teacher Ryan Mott died after suffering a medical emergency on campus Monday morning.

The school sent out a letter to parents informing them of Mott's death and an emergency early dismissal.

2. Fiery crash in Franklin Park: 2 young girls killed, multiple others injured The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Two people – both 18-year-old girls – were in a car heading northbound on Manneheim when it went into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

The girls' car burst into flames and they died at the scene, according to Franklin Park fire.

3. Concerns rise as 3 KFC restaurants close doors in South Side Chicago neighborhoods The lights have abruptly shut off at three fast-food locations on Chicago's South Side – leaving residents concerned over lost jobs and the future of those sites.

All three shuttered KFC restaurants are owned by the same franchisee. One of them is located in Chatham, where it is not the first business to close in recent weeks.

4. Human trafficking victims rescued from Highland Park home; woman charged A woman was charged after four human trafficking victims were rescued from her Highland Park home last week.

A Feb. 7th search warrant at the home of 34-year-old Gladys Ibanez Olea resulted in the rescue of the four victims: A 19-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother.

5. Tiffany Henyard controversy: Residents denied public comment in board meeting Politicians don't always like to hear from the public. But some south suburban residents say controversial Thornton Township Supervisor and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard took extraordinary—and possibly illegal—steps to prevent them from speaking at a public meeting Tuesday night.

6. Controversy erupts as Uptown residents challenge placement of homeless shelter in mixed-use building Controversy is brewing in Uptown over a proposed homeless shelter – with some residents calling the plan ‘unprecedented.’

Cornerstone Community Outreach – a nonprofit organization that operates homeless shelters in the area – is looking to create a 40-unit transitional shelter for men in a mixed-use building located at 1140 West Wilson Avenue.

7. 'The Bear' seeking paid Chicago extras for season 3 Award-winning TV show "The Bear" is looking for paid extras prior to filming its third season in Chicago.

Reel Chicago posted that the popular streaming show is looking for extras to film next month. The show is looking to cast men between the ages of 22 and 65 who are either Chinese, Korean or Japanese.

8. Steve 'Mongo' McMichael receives blood transfusion, diagnosed with MRSA Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael received a blood transfusion after he was admitted to the intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection earlier this week.

On Thursday night, McMichael's family said he would be taking three antibiotics to help treat the infection. They were also requesting prayers for a speedy recovery.

9. Cause of death revealed for migrant boy who died in Chicago The heartbreaking event unfolded on Dec. 17 when Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, alongside his family, returned to the Pilsen shelter on South Halsted and suffered a medical emergency.

10. Elgin barber generates buzz on TikTok with eye-opening transformations Emilio Chavez, who’s just 22 years old, has been cutting hair for seven years already. But he said his Tiktok posts, under the handle @shortyblends, have transformed his business the way his haircuts have transformed his clients.