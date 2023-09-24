Romeoville family murder case • woman attacks 4 Chicago cops • Jim McMahon launches cannabis brand

Two persons of interest in the recent Romeoville murders were killed in a fiery crash in Oklahoma this week; a woman from Cicero was arrested for attacking four Chicago police officers; and legendary Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is breaking into the Illinois weed market.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Romeoville family shot to death in their home was targeted, police say Romeoville police have revealed new details in the mysterious murders of two young boys and their parents.

Officials, on Tuesday, announced that based on a "tremendous amount of physical evidence" collected at the scene, detectives have determined the attack was targeted, and "not a random incident."

Police said two adults and two children were shot and killed in their home, located in the 500 block of Concord Avenue, over the weekend. The family’s three dogs were also fatally shot.

Esmeralda Aguilar | CPD

2. Cook County woman battered four Chicago cops in the Loop, police say A Cook County woman is accused of battering four police officers in the Loop early Sunday.

Esmeralda Aguilar, 24, of Cicero, faces four felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

3. Romeoville murders: Suspects dead in fiery crash following police chase A fiery interstate crash in Oklahoma on Wednesday marked the end of an exhaustive search for a suspect in the gruesome murders of a Romeoville family over the weekend.

Two persons of interest were identified after the family of four was shot to death in their suburban home. However, in a shocking turn of events, the mysterious case got even more complicated with police sharing that both persons of interest are dead.

4. Bears fans flock to suburban dispensary as legendary QB Jim McMahon's cannabis brand launches in Illinois Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon has gone from throwing footballs to pitching weed.

"I do it mostly for pain," said McMahon. "It especially helps me with my headaches. When you’re partaking, you forget about the pain."

5. Winning $23.75M lottery ticket sold in Chicago Anyone who recently bought a lottery ticket in Chicago might want to check it right away after the $23.75 million Lotto jackpot was won Thursday night.

The winning ticket was purchased at a BP gas station, at 400 East 95th Street in the Burnside neighborhood for the Sept. 21 drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 4-14-19-32-36-42-24.

6. Former NFL player Sergio Brown posts on Instagram as Maywood police investigate his mom's murder A former NFL player believed to be missing after his mother was found dead over the weekend in Maywood is apparently not missing after all.

The investigation began when Maywood police received a report about the disappearance of Myrtle Brown, 73, and her son, Sergio Brown, 35.

7. Horrifying new details emerge in Delphi murders: report Shocking new details are being reported in the murder case of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana.

The attorney representing Richard Allen, who is the only suspect in custody, has made a chilling claim, stating Abby Williams and Libby German were allegedly sacrificed in a bloody ritual by individuals associated with a pagan religion and who are believed to be white nationalists.

8. $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Illinois An Illinois man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket this week, lottery officials said.

The 66-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, spent $20 on a 100X Payout Instant Ticket at Pilot Travel Center, located at 3801 N. Division St., in Morris.

Pedro Arreola (top) and Roberto Mazo | Illinois State Police

9. 2 California men released from Illinois jail pre-trial after record-setting drug bust Illinois State Police busted two men from California allegedly trafficking more than 5,000 pounds of cannabis Wednesday.

Robert Mazo, 29, and Pedro Arreola, 33, both from Lancaster, California were arrested during a traffic stop at 5:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County.

10. Man gets life sentence for killing 5 in Far South Side home invasion A man who killed five people during the robbery of a drug dealer’s Far South Side home in 2016 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Cook County Judge William Gamboney handed down the sentence against Lionel Parks for the murders in the Fernwood neighborhood.